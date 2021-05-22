How to Watch Nuggets vs Blazers Online Without Cable

MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets being their playoff journey as they host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday for Game 1 at Ball Arena.

Game 1 (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Nuggets vs Blazers series online:

Nuggets vs Blazers Preview

The Denver Nuggets are looking to take the next step after falling in the Western Conference Finals a year ago, a journey that begins against the explosive Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Nuggets finished the regular season 47-25, securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, finishing behind the Jazz and Suns. MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic was able to keep the Nuggets afloat after starting guard Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending injury in April.

“I felt that Nikola has given his all, all season. And that’s why I think he’s truly the MVP of this league,” head coach Mike Malone said. “I knew I didn’t have to have that discussion with him, whether it’s the six years we’ve had together, knowing that when guys go down, he understands the importance of him stepping up.”

With Murray out, a lot of responsibility has shifted to Michael Porter Jr., who has come on strong.

“I think the best thing for us is to stay as close as possible to him,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He’s a very good jumpshooter. He moves well without the ball; they really look for him.”

The Blazers can put up points in a hurry, with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and others leading the way.

“They are one of the more talented and dangerous backcourts. And then you add a guy in Norman Powell, who also stretches the floor, he gets to the basket, he gets to the foul line.

“Those three guards put a tremendous amount of pressure on your defense, especially from the three-point line. So that would probably be the number one concern — can we guard the three, somehow, some way? … And then, to follow that up, I think the next concern is, can we keep Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter off the glass? Those guys are tremendous offensive rebounders. They are physical, they’re strong, and they are, on the season, one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the league.”

The Nuggets are -120 to win the series and come in as a slight 1-point favorite for Game 1.

Series Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 22

Game 2: Monday, May 24

Game 3: Thursday, May 27

Game 4: Saturday, May 29

Game 5: If Nec.

Game 6: If Nec.

Game 7: If Nec.

