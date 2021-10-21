Nuggets vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets meet in a Western Conference playoff rematch to begin the season on Wednesday.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Suns online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nuggets vs Suns Preview

Phoenix ended the Denver Nuggets’ season in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs last spring.

The Suns return 12 players from that team, which fell short in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Denver returns plenty of talent but still has Jamal Murray out due to injury.

Suns center Deandre Ayton and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will go at it in the post again. Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per night last season.

Denver will need similar Jokic numbers and more this season without Murray.

“I really feel that Nikola’s going to play at an MVP-level once again,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. “It’s going to come down to Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon. Are they willing and capable of playing at a high level every single night?”

“If they’re able to do that, we’ll be able to weather the storm while Jamal Murray’s out,” Malone added. “If we’re not able to do that, then it could be a really tough year.”

Porter averaged 19 points and 7.8 rebounds last season for the Nuggets. Gordon had 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for Denver last season.

The Nuggets get a chance to start the season off right on Thursday but have to contend with deep Suns team. Besides Ayton, the Nuggets have to deal with leading scorer Devin Booker, who averaged 25.6 points per game last season followed by a monster playoff run. Mikail Bridges, Chris Paul, and Jae Crowder also averaged double figures last season.

Expectations are high in Phoenix, especially for Paul and Booker to being an even tougher backcourt tandem this year according to the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. Mark Jackson, an ESPN NBA analyst who coached in the league, sees it that way, too, per Rankin.

“What we’re going to see from Devin and Chris is a lot what we’ve seen throughout their careers,” Jackson said per Rankin. “Great moments where they get better as the stakes rise. Their ability to make plays. I think what we’ll see is more trust in their teammates to take the pressure off of them because those guys are a year older.”