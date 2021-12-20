ODU vs Tulsa Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Old Dominion Monarchs face-off on Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Old Dominion vs Tulsa online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Myrtle Beach Bowl 2021 Preview

The 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature two teams riding late-season win streaks when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 5-3 AAC) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6, 5-3 C-USA) at Brooks Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday.

Tulsa will be playing in its 23rd bowl in program history and the fourth under head coach Philip Montgomery in seven years.

The Golden Hurricane hung in with top-ranked opponents this season, staying competitive in losses to Cincinnati (28-20), Oklahoma State (28-23), and Ohio State (41-20). They come into Monday’s game on a three-game win-streak that qualified them for a bowl this season.

Tulsa is ranked third in the American Athletic Conference in total offense (435.1 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (380.6 ypg).

In the last game of the regular season, Tulsa rallied from a 17-0 hole and beat SMU on the road, 34-31.

“I’m just extremely proud of our football team through all the adversity they’ve gone through this year,” said Montgomery. “Tonight we get down 17 points, they stay tight together and keep battling and then we come back with 31 unanswered points.

That’s who we are to our core as a program and a team –– guys continuing to battle and continue to believe in each other. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Davis Brin completed 18-of-33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over SMU.

Senior Josh Johnson produced his fifth 100+ receiving yard game this season for the Golden Hurricane with a six-catch, 117-yard performance in the regular-season finale. Johnson has had a banner year, setting career-best marks with 74 receptions and 958 receiving yards.

Similar to Tulsa, Old Dominion also needed to do an about-face to turn their season around and become bowl eligible this year.

The Monarchs finished 1-11 in 2019 and were one of three FBS teams to cancel their 2020 season due to COVID-19. They got out to a rocky start this season, dropping six of their first seven contests, but rallied to win their last five to make it to their first bowl since 2016.

Redshirt freshman Hayden Wolff was one of the big reasons for Old Dominion’s late-season success. Wolff took over at QB and led the team to wins in five of the last six games, completing 62.1 percent of his passes and throwing for 10 TDs in the five-game win streak.

“To beat five FBS teams in a row, that’s a hard thing to do,” Wolff said after ODU defeated Charlotte, 56-34, in the last game of the regular season. “Especially after starting 1-6.

“We beat a variety of good teams. FAU, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte. These are teams that have played and competed at the highest level against Power 5 schools. To beat teams like that, we’re on a roll right now.

“It’s hard to win five games in a row and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

Also leading the way for the Monarchs’ resurgence has been redshirt sophomore running back Blake Watson, who rushed for over 100 yards in six of his last seven games and became only the second player in program history to top the 1,000-yard mark in a season.

In the win over Charlotte on Nov. 27, sophomore wide receiver Ali Jennings III had nine receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Both ODU and Charlotte came into the game with 5-6 records and were in need of a win to qualify for a bowl. In scoring 56 points, the Monarchs put up the most points they had scored in a C-USA game since joining the conference in 2014.