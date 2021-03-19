Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-9 overall, 12-8 Big 10) will take on the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-10, 10-5 Summit League) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Oral Roberts online:

Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Preview

The Buckeyes are scoring 77.3 points a game, and they’re coming off an incredible effort against one of the best team’s in the country. Ohio State lost in the Big Ten Championship game to Illinois in a 91-88 overtime thriller. OSU guard Duane Washington Jr. led all scorers with 32 points, and forward Justice Sueing chipped in 22 in the loss. The Buckeyes will be the clear and obvious favorites here, but that doesn’t mean they’re overlooking the Golden Eagles.

“We are obviously playing a really good team to open in Oral Roberts, who can really score the ball. They are one of the best shooting teams I’ve seen on film,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said, via 247 Sports. “Their numbers back that up. They have the leading scorer in the country. He is a really dynamic guard. They play through him at a really high level. … They are tough and well coached. They are a really dynamic team, particularly shooting the ball.”

On the other side, Oral Roberts features the nation’s leading scorer in Max Abmas, who Holtmann referenced. Abmas is averaging 24.2 points a game, and he will have the full attention of this entire Buckeyes team.

“You’ve just got to have good contests on his jumpers, know where he is, make sure that somebody’s around him at all times, just make sure you get a hand up,” Washington, who will likely be guarding Abmas for most of the game, told the Associated Press. “He’ll hit some of them definitely. He’s a good player. But the more he takes of those, we’ll be all right.”

For his part, Abmas has remained humble. “I’m just a guy that doesn’t force anything. Just kind of what the defense gives me is what I’m going to take,” Abmas said.

Oral Roberts has the eighth-best 3-point shooting percentage (39 percent) in the nation, and they’re tops in the country in shots made from downtown. With both teams featuring dynamic scorers, this game will likely come down to defense and hustle — and which team can better contain the other’s primary scoring threat.