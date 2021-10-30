Where to Watch Oilers vs Canucks Game in USA

The Edmonton Oilers (5-1-) look to get back to winning against the Vancouver Canucks (3-4-1) on Saturday night.

Oilers vs Canucks Preview

The Oilers look to get back on track after seeing a five-game winning streak end against Philadelphia on Wedneday.

Edmonton’s high-octane offensive attack couldn’t get to five goals or more for the first time since the season opener against Vancouver. The Oilers beat the Canucks 3-2 in an overtime shootout to start the season on Oct. 13.

Vancouver and Edmonton meet again on Saturday for the second time this season. The Canucks haven’t fared as well lately with a two-straight losses to the Flyers and Minnesota Wild this week.

Conor Garland and J.T. Miller lead the Canucks in scoring with eight points apiece. Quinn Hughes has six points, and Bo Hovart has five.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has tons of firepower, with Connor McDavid leading the way at 15 points on six goals and eight assists. Leon Draisaitl has 12 points for second on the team. Jesse Puljujarvi and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have nine points apiece.

The Oilers have strong goaltending, too, in Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith. Koskinen went 3-1-0 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average in three starts. Smith has a 2-0-0 record with a .920 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average in three appearances.

Vancouver has solid goaltending form Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. Demko went 3-2-0 in his first six starts and allowed 2.62 goals per game and held a .921 save percentage. Halak had a .917 save percentage, 2.07 goals against average, and a 0-2-0 record in two apperances.