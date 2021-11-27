Bedlam Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch OU vs OSU Online

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) face the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) in a mammoth rival game on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Bedlam Football 2021 Preview

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma’s season-long collision course hits its apex in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Sooners started the season 9-0 before Baylor pulled a 27-14 stunner on Nov. 13. OSU came a field goal shy of being unbeaten when Iowa State upset the Cowboys 24-21 on Oct. 23.

It could also be the last or almost the last meeting for the Bedlam rivalry. Oklahoma will join the SEC eventually after accepting an invitation last summer, leaving the Cowboys behind in the Big 12.

“I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that’s going to happen based on the business side of Power 5 conference football,” Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy said according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Shapiro. “That’s just my opinion. I could be wrong. I’m not getting that from anybody.”

For now, it’s slim College Football Playoff hopes, potential Big 12 title, and in-state bragging rights on the line. OSU hasn’t won the rivalry game since 2014, but the Cowboys also won the last time the two rivals came in ranked in the top 10. That happened when the No. 3 Cowboys beat the No. 10 Sooners 44-10 in 2011.

OSU has one of the best defenses in the country this season, ranking third for yards allowed per game. Collin Oliver leads the Cowboys in sacks with 6.5, and he has 10.5 tackles for loss.

“Collin Oliver’s a different guy, because I don’t know how he’s holding up the way he is, but it’s not bothering him at all,” Gundy said per Scott Wright of The Oklahoman. “He’s playing as hard now as he was from day one. It’s pretty amazing, at his age, with his inexperience, to compete like he is with a lot of reps. But they do rotate through a lot on defense, which helps him.”

Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams leads a potent offense. Williams has 1,422 yards passing and 15 touchdowns in addition to 372 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks leads the Sooners in rushing with 968 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Sooners allow 384.5 yards and 24.2 points per game. Isaiah Thomas leads the team in sacks with seven, and he has 10.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Delarrin Turner-Yell has a team-high three interceptions.

OSU has plenty of offensive talent to challenge the Sooners defense. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders had 1,997 yards passing for 15 touchdowns and 417 yards rushing for five touchdowns. Jaylen Warren leads the rushing attack with 1,078 yards for 10 touchdowns.