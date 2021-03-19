How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Liberty Online for Free

The No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet the No. 13 seed Liberty Flames on Friday at Indianapolis’s Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

The game starts at 6:25 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma State vs Liberty online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Oklahoma State vs Liberty Preview

Led by star freshman wing Cade Cunningham, the Cowboys are 20-8 on the year. They went 11-7 in the Big 12 regular season, their best in-conference mark since the 2012-13 campaign.

On Saturday, Oklahoma State fell to the Texas Longhorns 91-86 in the Big 12 Tournament title game despite Cunningham’s 29 points.

The 6-foot-8 conference player of the year and first-team All-American ranks first among Big 12 players with 20.2 points per game. His 1.4 steals per game lead the Cowboys, and his 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game all rank second on the squad.

“You know I’m confident in my game, but I know that I have players around me that want to win just as bad as me, and we all bring something different to the table to help produce for the team,” Cunningham said, according to 247 Sports. “I think that that’s the thing I’m most excited about. I’m glad that I could come in and help us win this many games to get to this point, but like I said, it was a team effort.”

In the first round, Cunningham’s squad will go up against a Flames side that’s won 12 straight. He said he watched Liberty’s Atlantic Sun Tournament championship victory on March 7, a week before Selection Sunday.

“But yeah, they play at a slow pace, but they’re real intentional on playing the right way, making the right plays and things like that,” Cunningham said, per 247 Sports. “That’s one of those teams where you have to start the game off well, because getting a lead back against them will probably take two, three minutes. And they’ll dictate the pace.”

Despite their slow pace, the 23-5 Flames are efficient on offense. They rank 280th out of 347 Division I teams in field goals attempts per game (55.3), seventh in 3-point percentage (39.1%) and sixth in 2-point percentage (58.4%).

Darius McGhee, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, leads Liberty’s offensive attack. The Atlantic Sun player of the year is averaging 15.6 points per game, doing most of his damage from 3-point range: he launches 8 deep balls per game, hitting them at a 41.3% clip.

He’s joined in the backcourt by 6-foot-1 graduate transfer guard Chris Parker, who starred for the Division II Henderson State Reddies before joining Liberty ahead of the 2020-21 season. Parker’s 3.5 assists per game lead the team, and his 10.3 points per contest rank second.

“Chris makes everything easier for everyone because of his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands,” McGhee said, according to The News & Advance. “He’s a super-high threat to opposing teams in a lot of different actions for us. I love playing with Chris. It makes it easier when you’re someone playing off the ball [with] somebody who draws that much attention with the ball in their hands.”