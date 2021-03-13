OK State vs Texas Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns (18-7) will face the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-7) in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma State vs Texas online for free:

Oklahoma State vs Texas Big 12 Championship Preview

The top four teams in the tournament received some surprising news Friday afternoon when one was forced to exit the competition. A positive COVID-19 test forced the Kansas Jayhawks to withdraw from the tourney, resulting in Texas moving forward to the championship game.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Now, Shaka Smart’s squad skips into the conference championship winning four in a row. The Longhorns are averaging 74.6 points a game, and are shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Andrew Jones is the leading scorer for Texas, scoring 14.7 points a game. Courtney Ramey is adding 13 points per contest while Matt Coleman is chipping in 12.7,

“One thing that they’ve learned this year because we’ve had more of them, is when you win big games,” Smart said this week it gives you a certain feeling that you don’t get from any other type of experience and you want to do it again. That’s what our focus needs to be.”

As for Oklahoma State, they sent No. 2 seed Baylor home in a stunning 83-74 upset Friday night. Guard Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and Rondel Walker chipped in 11 to help the cause. “I’m a confident player. I feel like every shot I shoot is supposed to go in,” Cunningham said after the win. “I try to shoot them with confidence and make plays that my teammates need.”

Baylor had a bad night shooting to be sure, and the Cowboys were better from the floor, hitting 47.5 percent of their shots compared to Baylor’s 38.7.

The Cowboys are 8-1 over their last nine contests and enter this game the hotter of these two squads. Per 247 Sports, Oklahoma State has beaten six ranked opponents — four of which were top 10 teams — in the last 20 days. That makes them pretty scary entering this game.

“Nobody thought we would get to this point right now,” Cunningham said. “We have fun on the court, we compete — everybody wants to win. We want to prove everybody wrong.”