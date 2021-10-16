How to Watch Ole Miss vs Tennessee Live Stream Online

Ole Miss brings its explosive offense to Neyland Stadium on Saturday to take on Tennessee in an SEC tilt.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ole Miss vs Tennessee online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Ole Miss vs Tennessee Preview

Ole Miss bounced back from its first loss of the season against Alabama with a thrilling 52-51 victory against Arkansas in an absolute shootout last week. Ole Miss racked up more than 600 yards of offense and were just six yards short of having a trio of 100-yard rushers against the usually stout Razorbacks. Arkansas scored late but decided to go for two and didn’t get it.

What impresses Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin about this Tennessee squad. In short — everything.

“I think the quarterback playing so well after not even being the initial guy. I think the ability to run the ball with his system — this tempo, run system,” Kiffin said. “I’ve said for a long time, and interesting as you see stats, perception versus reality. Perception, I bet you some people would say, ‘This team, this team and this team are great rushing teams.’ And maybe it’s because of scheme and how tough their head coach is and those things, or because they go under center and huddle. Then, you look at the stats and you go, ‘Wow. Outside of triple-option teams, in the top five rushing offenses in the entire country are Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas.’”

Ole Miss is averaging 259.6 yards per game on the ground, while Tennesee is averaging 253.7.

“For the second week in a row, we’re getting ready to play a great rushing team,” Kiffin said. “And the facts show you that, even though I think a lot of people say, ‘Oh, here’s another spread team that throws the ball all over.’ That ain’t the case.”

Ole Miss can score the ball, averaging 46.2 points per game. Quarterback Matt Corral has led the way as a Heisman favorite with 1,497 yards and 12 touchdowns passing. He also has 255 yards rushing.

“We’ve got to apply pressure to him. You’ve also got to bottle him up inside the pocket. You let him get loose, he’ll hurt you with his feet, but he hurts you with his arm, first,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “We’ve got to do a great job of matching people, if we’re in zone coverage, once he does break contain, but we’ve got to make it an uncomfortable night for him inside the pocket.”

Ole Miss is a 2.5-point road favorite for the matchup, with the total set at a massive 82 points.