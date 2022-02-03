How to Watch Olympics Figure Skating 2022 Online

Figure skating competition in the Beijing Winter Olympics begins on Friday.

All events will be televised on either NBC or USA Network. You can also watch all coverage and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch all 2022 Olympic figure skating live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympic Figure Skating 2022 Preview

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, 22, returns in search of a gold medal.

He took fifth in the short program at PyeongChang in 2018. A three-time world champion, Chen could end Team USA’s gold medal singles skating drought.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to win a national title, to win a world title, to win an Olympic title,” Chen said according to USA Today’s Christine Brennan. “Easier said than done. I thought that I had a chance in 2018 and that didn’t happen and I’m able to live with that.”

Team USA could also capture medals in ice dance, which has happen in every Olympiad since 2006. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue could make a serious run at medaling as could Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Chock and Bates competed in the Winter Games before in 2014 at Sochi. They finished eighth.

“It is an absolute honor to be a U.S. ice dancer and go out on an Olympic stage and an international stage to represent our country,” Chock said per NBC Chicago’s Barry Wilner.

Hubbell and Donohue are competing in their first Olympic games, following all of their prior success on the national and world competition stage.

“I definitely feel less pressure,” Hubbell said per NBC Chicago. “Everybody deals with it differently. Certainly if I chose to carry it as my last chance to be a national champion or my last chance to be an Olympic medalist, that could be very heavy. But with experience I also know that no outcome is really that bad.”

Russia’s Kamila Valieva, 15, comes in as the favorite for the women’s singles gold medal in her Olympic debut. She won gold in the 2022 European Championships and golf for the Junior World Championships in 2020 and Junior Grand Prix Final in 2019-2020.

Chen has high regard for what Valieva and the top female figure skaters can do.

“I’m glad I don’t have to compete against them,” Chen said per Eurosport.com’s Richard Newman. “They’re doing spectacular things.”

China’s Han Cong and Sui Wenjing come in as favorites to win gold in the pairs competition. They won silver in pairs at PyeongChang.

“Our aim is for gold in Beijing,” Han said shortly after winning silver in 2018 according to the Global Times.

“I was quite nervous, this being my first Olympic Games,” Sui said in 2018 per the Global Times. “We really wanted to do well, but simply fell too short in the end. But I hope that this will give us the motivation we need over the next four years to do well again at the Beijing 2022 Games when we will be at home.”