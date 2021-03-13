Oregon State vs Colorado Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Oregon State and Colorado look to keep the momentum rolling after upset wins in the semfinals, facing off the for Pac-12 Championship on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Oregon State vs Colorado online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon State vs Colorado live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every package, but the “Choice” and above bundles come with NBA League Pass (the best perk of any streaming service right now), and you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Oregon State vs Colorado live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oregon State vs Colorado live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oregon State vs Colorado live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Oregon State vs Colorado Pac-12 Championship Preview

Oregon State plowed through an old rival in Oregon in the semifinals, avenging a loss from earlier in the month to punch their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday.

“I will tell you, we were a confident group heading into this game,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We were confident this wasn’t going to be our last night here in Vegas. It’s all in the way the guys responded.”

Four of Oregon State’s five starters were in double figures, led by Ethan Thompson who netted 16 points.

“Really excited for our guys. The guys responded and did what we did all year,” Oregon State Wayne Tinkle said. “We kept defending and had better ball security.”

So was this the most important night in program histoy, considering the Beavers havev never won a conference championship tournament or conference title in over three decades.

“It’s too soon to think that way,” Tinklle said. “We were confident this wasn’t our last night in Vegas.”

Colorado held off a late charge from USC to punch its ticket to the Pac-12 championship, notching a 72-70 win. McKinley Wright IV led the way for Colorado with 24 points.

“The big thing with our team is we don’t panic,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “This team just has a resiliency, a fight that’s fun to be around.”

Colorado held a 39-30 lead after half, but needed a D’Shawn Schwartz layup to win the game with 4 seconds left.

“I felt like it was a high-level basketball game between two really good teams,” Boyle said. “Evan Mobley, we had done a really good job on him the first two games. Not that we didn’t think he was a good player. We knew he was a good player, but our guys had kind of kept him in check. But tonight he made some big-time shots, big-time plays.”

Colorado finished the regular season 22-7 with a 14-6 record in Pac-12 play. Oregon State was a modest 16-12, which included a 10-10 record against conference foes.

Colorado won both regular-season series, including a 78-49 thumping of the Beavers in early February.

Colorado is an 8-point favorite for the championship matchup, per Odd Shark. The total has gone under in four of Colorado’s last five games against Oregon State.