Oregon State Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oregon State Beavers will hold their annual spring game Saturday, May 8 at Reser Stadium.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Oregon State spring game online for free:

Oregon State Spring Game 2021 Preview

Oregon State was 2-5 in limited action last season, scoring 28.9 points a game on offense while allowing 33.3 points a game to opponents. The Beavers’ ground game was solid, gaining 5.4 yards per attempt, but the passing game lacked firepower. The offense netted 6.4 yards per pass, which won’t cut it. Oregon State will be looking to improve through the air, to be sure, but they’ll be working with their second and third string quarterbacks in the spring game.

With presumed starter Tristan Gebbia recovering from hamstring surgery, look for sophomore Chance Nolan and freshman Ben Gulbranson to take the snaps here.

Heading into the weekend, Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar gave an idea as to what we can expect to see at the spring game, as fans won’t be able to attend in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’d really like to try to get in 50-70 plays of some live scrimmage,” Tibesar said, via 247 Sports. “so we can test our tackling, we can test our ability to generate some pressure on the quarterback, and then we can get a real chance to see at the end of spring ball which guys are showing up and making plays for us.”

“We’re still trying to figure out what kind of numbers we’re going to have health-wise,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said about this weekend’s game. “Hopefully we’ll get to go out there and scrimmage quite a bit, get to fill most of the time…I always think it’s good to put guys in those different situations and see how they react and see how they compete when the lights come on when there’s hopefully some people around.”

The Beavers are planning on utilizing the game to work out kinks, but also to gauge what kind of playing shape the team is in. “There’s only so much tackling you can do,” Tibesar added. “I’ve been pleased when we’ve been able to go live on what the tackling has looked like. That’s where it’s so important to get this big chunk now,” he continued, “at least like a half a game or three-quarters of a game. To go out there and do it on a consistent basis would be great for us.”

