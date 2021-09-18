How to Watch Oregon vs Stony Brook Football Online 2021

Oregon looks to keep rolling as they host Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs Stony Brook Preview

Oregon established itself as a major player in the College Football Playoff landscape last weekend, going to Ohio State and knocking off the Buckeyes with a well-rounded performance. With the win, the Ducks vaulted up to No. 4 in the rankings and now get back to the comfy confines of Autzen Stadium to take on FCS squad Stony Brook.

While it was big, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal isn’t letting the win against the Buckeyes go to their heads in an effort of avoiding a major misstep.

“I think we have a pretty good way of doing that, bringing them back to Earth if they’re feeling that way,” Cristobal said. “We know it is what it is. There’s going to be a lot of noise and attention and talk surrounding something like what happens last week. You don’t shy away from it and you don’t ignore it, but you make sure that the main thing continues to be that. The whole 1-0 mantra has been our thing from the beginning, so that thing has to be put away 24 hours after.

“I think by the way you practice really determines what you allow or what you’re really infusing your locker room with. The way we practice has not changed from the way it was the previous week. If we feel there’s a drop in intensity from opponent to opponent it’s addressed and it’s confronted and demanded in a very real way, right between the eyes. That’s important for them, it’s important for our team as human beings development-wise and as football players.”

Quarterback Anthony Brown has been the steadying force for the Ducks. Against Ohio State he passed for 236 and a pair of touchdowns, also rushing for 65 yards. Running back CJ Verdell also had a nice day against the Buckeyes, amassing 195 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

“The play-calling was great. It was excellent,” Cristobal said. “But you got to give an unbelievable amount of credit to the players just coming out with heart with toughness, with the discipline that executed a high level against a great football team, and that’s what it came down to.”

Stony Brook is 1-1 this season, coming off a 24-3 victory against Colgate. The matchup against the Ducks is the program’s 12th against an FBS foe. Their last victory against an FBS opponent came on September 29, 2012, defeating Army, 23-3.

“It’s all about Stony Brook at this point. I think that we need to get better at the things we are doing and approach this week correctly,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “The opponent on any given day really doesn’t make a difference, it’s how you prepare, and that’s how we will go about it. Certainly, it’s a great opportunity for our guys to play in that venue and play against that type of team.”

Oregon is a massive 39.5-point favorite for the matchup.