Oregon vs Oregon State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-seeded Oregon Ducks basketball team will meet the No. 5 seed Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Oregon vs Oregon State online for free:

Oregon vs Oregon State Preview

Oregon (20-5 overall, 14-4 in the conference regular season) thumped the Arizona State Sun Devils 91-73 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, shooting 36-of-61 (59%) from the field and 10-of-18 (55.6%) from distance. Five Ducks scored in double figures.

“I thought our ball movement at times was pretty good,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said, according to 247 Sports. “We didn’t have a lot of turnovers. We kept it to 10, which was a big concern because they had turned Washington State over last night 20 times. So I was a little concerned about that. But I thought our guys did a good job. Will really handled it well, made plays for guys.”

Five minutes into the second half, the Ducks embarked on a 17-5 run to go up by 18, holding their foes to 2-of-6 shooting and helping them to a pair of turnovers in the process.

“I think when we get stops and then we were able to run out, it gives us offensive momentum,” Oregon forward Amauri Hardy said, per 247 Sports. “And I think that we were really able to feed off that and obviously, we had a lot of guys on the board today, it feels good when you’re getting stops, and guys who don’t usually get on the board, get on the board. And then we just feed off each other’s energy.”

LJ Figueroa led the Ducks with 21 points, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep. His backcourtmate Will Richardson added 17 points, a team-high 7 rebounds and a game-high 9 assists.

“If you’re turning the ball over, if guys aren’t in the right spot to execute, things don’t go well. So Will’s organization of our team, his ability to get people in the right spot, that helps our whole team,” Altman said, per 247 Sports. “So his leadership, he’s been really good, and we just hope we can keep him going.”

The Beavers (15-12, 10-10) erased a 16-point deficit to edge the UCLA Bruins 83-79 in overtime in the quarterfinals.

They trailed 32-16 late in the first period, then cut the deficit to 10 by the midway break. Oregon State finally evened things up with just under 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Beavers forward Warith Alatishe scored a game-high 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds.

“Although we’ve put ourselves in some tough positions, we’ve got the kind of makeup and character. Those are the things we look at in recruiting first and foremost,” Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle said, according to The Oregonian. “We’ve had a special fire. It’s neat to see.”