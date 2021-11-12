SMU vs Oregon Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 13 Oregon is looking for a 2-0 start as SMU rides into town on Friday.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of SMU vs Oregon online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch SMU vs Oregon live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch SMU vs Oregon live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch SMU vs Oregon live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

SMU vs Oregon Preview

Oregon is one of just two Pac-12 programs in the AP Top 25 and look to prove their worth with a home test against SMU on Friday. The Ducks won their opener against Texas Southern 83-66 behind 20 points from Will Richardson. De’Vion Harmon added 15 while Jacob Young had 14. Oregon overcame a first half where they shot just 32.4% from the field.

“We went in with three things. We had to get off to a good start this season, I want to get the rebounding tone set. we were down four (in rebounds) at the half and came out in the second half and outrebounded them by seven,” Ducks coach Dana Altman said. “We’re going to play some small lineups at times, so we’ve got to do that. Defensively, in the first half, I was really pleased with our energy. We weren’t getting shots but our energy was good.”

Oregon has the potential to do some big things this season, although Altman expects it to take some time for his Ducks to reach their full potency.

“We’re going to be a work in progress through December,” Altman said. “But I like the depth of this team. I like the guys — I think if they become a cohesive unit defensively and offensively, that we can have a good team.”

SMU also reeled off a convincing win in their first game, downing McNeese State 86-62. Four players were in double figures for the Mustangs, led by Kendric Davis with 18. Davis added eight rebounds and five assists to his stat line.

While the win was nice, the Mustangs understand that the challenge against the Ducks will be a different story.

“I know what they do, I know their offense, I know their defense. But I know they have tremendous talent each and every year and it’s going to be a terrific challenge for us,” Jankovich said. “We’ll have to play a great, great game to win at Oregon. Not many people do that. But we’re excited about them. I’m glad it’s on our schedule.”

Oregon is a seven-point favorite for the matchup, which has a total set of 145.5 points.