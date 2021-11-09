How to Watch Oregon vs Texas Southern Basketball Live Online

Thirteenth-ranked Oregon and Texas Southern tip off their seasons on Tuesday with eyes on making noise in March again.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas Southern vs Oregon online:

Texas Southern vs Oregon Basketball Preview

Both Oregon and Texas Southern made the NCAA Tournament last season, and both enter this season with high expectations.

The Oregon Ducks made the Sweet 16 last spring and will look to make a deeper run with a bigger lineup. Texas Southern won the SWAC and made the tournament via the First Four before falling to Michigan in opening round. Four of the Tigers starters return for another run.

Oregon added two 7-foot posts in four-star recruit Isaac Johnson and five-star recruit Nate Bittle. The Ducks also have a healthy N’Faly Dante back plus veteran center Franck Kepnang.

“He’s the same old Franck, coming with a lot of energy and working hard every day,” Ducks head coach Dana Altman said of Kepnang per Chris Hansen of the Register-Guard. “I think his skill level is improved. I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence that last year gave him.”

Guard Will Richardson will play a bigger role after averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals last season. The Ducks lost top scorers Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi from last season’s Sweet 16 squad.

“We gotta keep him healthy,” Altman said of Richardson per Hansen. “That’s gonna be a big thing. But man, he’s got the potential to have a great year.”

Oregon added transfers in De’Vion Harmon from Oklahoma and Quincy Guerrier from Syracuse. Harmon averaged 12.9 points for the Sooners last sea son, and Guerrier posted 13.7 points for the Orange.

“I think our coaching staff has done a pretty good job of matching what our needs are with the talent that’s available,” Altman said per Athlon Sports. “Guys have come in here and really shown a willingness to be a part of a team.”

Among Tigers players back, they have John Walker III, who scored 12.1 points per game. The Tigers also return leading rebounder Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who averaged 6.8 rebounds per game. Galen Alexander also returns after averaging 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and an assist per game. Justin Hopkins posted 8.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest.

Texas Southern also landed Brison Gresham from Houston’s Final Four team via the transfer portal. Gresham played 17.2 minutes per game for the Cougars last season and averaged three points, three rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

The Tigers showed they can tangle with a Power Five team last season. Texas Southern nearly upset Washington State, 56-52, in the 2020-2021 opener.