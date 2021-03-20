Oregon vs VCU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 7 seed Oregon Ducks (20-6) will take on the No. 10 seed VCU Rams (19-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The game starts at 9:57 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oregon vs VCU online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Oregon vs VCU live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT and TruTV (CBS not included on Sling) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with these channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon vs VCU live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oregon vs VCU live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Oregon vs VCU Preview

The Rams are led by A-10 Player of the Year Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, who averaged 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds this season. Hyland is also hitting 37 percent of his three-point shots on the season, and he has been near-impossible for opposing defenses to stop. VCU is coming off a tough loss in the Atlantic 10 championship, losing to St. Bonaventure, 74-65, last weekend. Hyland had 21 points in the loss.

VCU is averaging 71.7 points a game, with Hyland and Vince Williams Jr. (10.6 points a game) the only two players scoring in double figures. They received an at-large bid to get into the tourney, and head coach Mike Rhoades knows the road won’t be any easier moving forward against a well-rounded Ducks team that features five players averaging in double figures.

“They have four, five guys on the court at all times that can pass, dribble and shoot at a high level,” Rhoades said. “They’re one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country.”

For his part, the Rams’ star shared his thoughts on what it might take to score an upset here. “Try to run them off the line, make them put the ball on the floor” Hyland said. “Just basically flying around, which is one of our core values. Just sticking to what we do, and that should work for us.”

Oregon is averaging 74.4 points a game, and it’s the team to beat here, but the team’s 75-64 loss to Oregon State in the Pac-12 championship makes them vulnerable. Heading into this matchup, the Ducks are focusing on how to get by a Rams defense that is 11th in the nation in turnovers forced per game.

“They get 18 or 19 points a game off turnovers and a lot of those are layups,” Ducks coach Dana Altman said about VCU’s style of play, via 247 Sports. Altman also has his team focused on Hyland, naturally.

“He’s a great scorer and he scores from different places on the court. He can get to the rim, he’s a good three-point shooter. He scores from all three levels,” Altman added. He’s like Remy Martin but bigger.”

These two teams have met just once before, back in 2014. The Rams won, 77-63.