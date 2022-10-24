Orlando Harris, St. Louis School Shooter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Orlando Harris was identified as the active shooter who shot and killed a health teacher and 15-year-old student and wounded six at Central VPA High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Harris, 19, was named in a press conference by St. Louis police. He graduated from the school in 2021 and had no criminal history, they said. He did have a history of mental health issues, they said. Orlando Harris was a Black male, according to police.

Police were searching a home in the 7000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in South Saint Louis that related to Orlando Harris.

Students jumped out of school windows and hid behind barricaded doors as the shooter made his way into the locked school and fired a barrage of gunshots.

Michael Sack, St. Louis police chief, said in a press conference that officers “arrived within minutes of the call going out” and immediately made entry into the school. The school shooting occurred on Monday October 24, 2022.

The teacher who died was named as Jean Kirk Kuczka. She was a married mother of five and a grandmother who was a youth hockey star in college and was remembered for her grace and kindness. You can read a tribute to her here. The student who died has been named as Alex, 15. She was remembered as talented, beautiful and smart.

Two other students are among the wounded; one person suffered cardiac arrest, according to KSDK-TV.

A recording captured the barrage of gunfire as students hid in a classroom. The student who recorded the audio told Fox 2 St. Louis that another student ran in and said there was shooting. They went to the counselor’s office and put a bookshelf in front of the door. That’s when she heard gunshots and tried to find something to defend herself with, but the teacher told her to lie on the floor.

Play

Recording captures gunshots during St. Louis school shooting An audio recording from inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a window into what happened during the shooting this morning. The sound was recorded while students were barricaded inside a counselor's office. During this short clip, you hear the gunshots and someone whispers, "Oh my God." Link: fox2now.com/news/missouri/2-injured-in-shooting-at-a-south-st-louis-high-school/ St. Louis News: FOX… 2022-10-24T17:09:03Z

He confirmed that eight people were wounded, and two people – an adult female and teenage girl – were dead. The suspect is also dead. Some people were shot, and some struck with shrapnel.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘You Are All Going to (Expletive) Die,’ Orlando Harris Said, According to a Teacher

Play

2 victims, suspect killed in shooting at south St. Louis school Police said there were nine total victims in the shooting. Two people were killed and several others were injured. At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter. Updates: ksdk.com/article/news/local/st-louis-school-shooting/63-64842130-cbbb-4731-9536-7cb66f0e2ae3 2022-10-24T18:11:29Z

Math teacher David Williams told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the school principal used a “code phrase” over the loudspeaker around 9 a.m. that “indicates a school shooter in the building.”

Williams then heard gunfire outside his classroom, and a window on a classroom door was “shot out,” the newspaper reported.

“You are all going to (expletive) die,” a man’s voice said, he told the Post-Dispatch.

2. Harris Was Armed With a Long Gun & Banged on Doors

According to Sack, students who were fleeing the school shooting told arriving police officers that the shooter was armed with a long gun.

Officers heard gunfire and ran to it. They located the shooter and engaged the shooter with exchange of gunfire, Sack said. The suspect was struck and was later pronounced deceased. No officers were injured.

Eight people from the school were transported to local hospitals. An adult female shot to death. A teenage female at the scene was pronounced deceased from gunshots, according to Sack.

“Our department responded to an active shooting incident this morning at Central VP School. A suspect was taken into custody,” St. Louis police tweeted on October 24, 2022 before the shooter was pronounced dead. “WE ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC TO PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF S. KINGSHIGHWAY FROM SOUTHWEST TO ARSENAL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.”

Raymond J. Parks, a dance teacher at the school, the shooter was dressed all in black and pointed the gun at him but did not fire. He doesn’t know why, according to The Post-Dispatch.

The shooter banged on a classroom door but couldn’t get inside, a student witness told the Post Dispatch.

3. Harris’s Gun Jammed & He Proclaimed He Was ‘Sick of This D*** School,’ a Student Witness Said

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Numerous injured following deadly school shooting in St Louis, Missouri#StLouis l #MO

Police confirm three people are dead and several more are injured in a ‘random’ attack. The threat has since been neutralized.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/i2PhZjkWCO — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 24, 2022

It might have been even worse, but the shooter’s gun jammed, student Taniya Gholston, 16, told The Post-Dispatch.

Orlando Harris said he was “sick of this damn school.”

The school was locked. The suspect was 20 years old, according to KSDK News.

Journalist Alex Fees of KSDK interviewed three students and said in a live report that students heard Miles Davis music on the intercom.

Students had to jump from a third-story window. They heard some gunfire outside first before the shooter entered the school.

4. Students Heard Glass Breaking & Gunshots as a Teacher Asked for Help to Move Lockers to Barricade the Door

NOW ~ ST. LOUIS shooting; At least 3 people were killed, including the suspect, and 7 more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. A woman died at a hospital & a teen girl was pronounced dead of gunshot. pic.twitter.com/oVwlGHidSF — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) October 24, 2022

A student, Adrianne Bolden, told KSDK about the frightening moments as the shooter moved through the school.

“We just thought it was a regular intruder drill, but then we started hearing sirens outside and the teachers started getting scared,” he told the television station. The teacher crawled over asked for help to move lockers in front of the classroom door so the shooter couldn’t get in. Then, they started hearing gunfire and glass breaking outside the door.

The students tried to jump out of the window, but there was concrete at the bottom. They then jumped out the window.

5. A Recording captured Gunshots Inside the School

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports Three people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting at a St. Louis High School on Monday morning. When authorities learned of a shooter with a long gun inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shortly after 9 a.m., chaos ensued. pic.twitter.com/2r7VpqMVs7 — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 24, 2022

A recording captured gunshots going off inside the school, according to Fox 2 Now.

READ NEXT: Remembering Jean Kirk Kuczka.