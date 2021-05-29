How to Watch Oslo Movie 2021 Online for Free

The latest film to debut on TV and streaming services in this past year is “Oslo,” premiering Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the movie via HBO Max

‘Oslo’ Preview

Oslo: Official Teaser | HBOIn the face of conflict, they sought peace. Based on the remarkable true story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, the original film Oslo premieres May 29 on HBO Max. #HBO #OsloHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Oslo follows the secret back-channel talks, unlikely… 2021-04-26T19:00:03Z

Adapted from J.T. Rogers’ Tony award-winning play of the same name, “Oslo” tells the story of the Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that took place in Oslo, Norway between 1991 and 1993.

The film stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister. Andrew Scott plays Terje Rod-Larsen, Mona’s husband and a Norwegian sociologist. The rest of the cast is as follows, according to the HBO press release:

Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie’s associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

“In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen,” said Tara Grace, senior vice president of HBO programming and films, in a statement. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, ‘Oslo’s’ themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

“My memory of seeing ‘Oslo’ on the stage for the first time is still so vivid,” added executive producer Kristie Macosko Krieger. “I felt then what I feel now – this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I’m excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience.”

“Oslo” premieres Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

