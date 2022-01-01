Ohio State vs Utah Rose Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Pac-12 Champion Utah (10-3) takes on Ohio State (10-2) on Saturday in the Rose Bowl.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Utah vs Ohio State online:

Rose Bowl 2022 Preview

The Rose Bowl — also known as “The Granddaddy of Them All” — has arrived has Utah is hoping to make a good first impression. After rallying for the Pac-12 title, the Utes are hoping to stun the highly-touted Buckeyes in their first Rose Bowl appearance.

“I think from our perspective, I think our guys, most of them get it and understanding the history of this game and being the granddaddy of them all and all that goes with it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “I grew up here the first 14 years of my life, so I’ve certainly been aware of the Rose Bowl and its importance since day one. We’ve had conversations about the tradition and what it means to be in this game and how long this game’s been around and the whole nine yards. I feel like our guys are pretty well versed and up to speed on the magnitude of the football game.”

Utah started the year just 4-3 but put together wins in nine of its final 10 games to claim the Pac-12 title. That run included a pair of dominant wins against perennial contender Oregon, outscoring the Ducks 76-17 in the two games combined.

While Utah should be chock-full of confidence, the Buckeyes present a massive test, which Whittingham knows.

“Everything. I mean, their offense is terrific. Outstanding players across the board. One of the most explosive offenses in the country,” the Utah skipper said this week. “Solid on defense. Just like I said, no weakness. They’ve got players at every level. They play hard, and they’re well coached.”

For Ohio State, missing out on College Football Playoff was a disappointment, but a Rose Bowl win is nothing to scoff at.

“I think certainly we’ve had our adversity over the last month,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, “but what a great opportunity for some of our younger guys to come in and start this thing off the right way… We’ve talked about it before. There was a good portion of this team that will be coming back next year. So what a great opportunity for them to play in this game and against certainly a very, very good team in Utah.”

Ohio State is a 4-point favorite for the matchup, which also carries a large total of 64 points.