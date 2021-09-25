How to Watch Akron vs Ohio State Game Online Without Cable

A new quarterback will take the field for No. 10 Ohio State, which will face Akron on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Akron vs Ohio State online:

Akron vs Ohio State Preview

Ohio State starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will rest his nagging shoulder injury, ushering in the opportunity for another Buckeyes signal-caller to face the Akron Zips.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed the decision on Thursday according to Sports Illustrated’s Buckeyes Now. Day will turn to either Jack Miller or Kyle McCord for the start. Stroud has taken all of the snaps for the Buckeyes this season.

Regarding Stroud, Day said “some rest would go a long way” if he can stay on the bench on Saturday according to 10 WBNS. Day said Stroud would be available in an emergency per 10 WBNS.

Playing Miller, a redshirt freshman, or McCord, a true freshman, will only help the Buckeyes’ depth, Day said.

“It really hit me the past couple weeks just how inexperienced this team is,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan via Sports Illustrated’s Buckeyes Now. “When you look across the board, how many starts our entire team has had. It’s very few and a lot of guys with zero.”

Ohio State (2-1) has plenty of talent in the backfield for Miller or McCord to lean on. True freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson broke former Buckeye great Archie Griffin’s single-game rushing record last week with 277 yards last week per Athlon Sports. Miyan Williams averaged 8.8 yards per carry in 23 attempts so far this season, and Master Teague III posted 4.6 yards per attempt in his first 20 rushes of the season.

The Buckeyes come into the game looking to finish the non-conference portion of their schedule strong after getting upset by No. 3 Oregon and barely beating Tulsa. Akron, which hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1894 per Athlon Sports, couldn’t handle Auburn and Temple in its first two outings of the season. The Zips’ lone win came against FCS Bryant last week.

Akron has a 6 foot-6 dual-threat quarterback in D.J. Irons, who has 534 yards passing, five touchdowns, and a 75.9 completion rate this season. He also has 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Irons’ top receiver, Michael Mathison, has 230 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. Besides Mathison, the Zips have four other receivers averaging more than 12 yards per catch with four or more receptions.

As Athlon Sports’ Chipp Minnich noted, the Buckeyes defense has lots of room for growth — especially the pass rush. All of the Buckeyes’ opponents have scored 20 or more points this season, including Oregon’s 35 and Minnesota’s 31 in the first two weeks of the season.