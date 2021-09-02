OSU vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to Huntington Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Week 1 Big Ten showdown on Thursday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Minnesota online:

Ohio State vs Minnesota Preview

With 12 returning starters, the Buckeyes will be more newly-formed than they have been in recent years. The team’s biggest loss was at quarterback, with two-year starter Justin Fields getting selected 11th overall in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Despite the roster being loaded with inexperienced players, OSU head coach Ryan Day has his guys ready to continue their dominant streak. Day named C.J. Stroud the team’s starting quarterback on August 21, and how quickly he adjusts to his new role will be key for the Buckeyes.

“You’ve gotta win, you have to find a way to win the game and get out of that environment 1-0,” Day said, via Sports Illustrated.

“I told the team the other day in the first meeting of the week is that’s the goal here – we’ve gotta be 1-0. There’s no other expectations, you don’t know how it’s going to go. Whether we go up, go down, it’s even … we’ve gotta get that game to the fourth quarter and then find a way to win the game. That’s the only expectation right now. But that’s the exciting part; you have a new challenge year in and year out, find out where guys are and then you build as the season goes on.”

For their part, the Golden Gophers followed their promising 11-2 campaign in 2019 up with a somewhat disappointing 3-4 (3-3 in the Big Ten) season last year. Minnesota averaged just over 34 points a game on offense, while allowing 22.5 points a game on defense. It won’t be an easy task playing Ohio State out of the gate, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck may be hoping his team can capitalize on the inexperience of Day’s young squad.

“I mean, he’s 15-0 in the Big Ten,” Fleck said about Day heading into the matchup. “He’s a really good football coach. They’re in the College Football Playoff last year and national championship, so they’re a really good football team with a lot of returning starters. They’ve lost some guys, but they’re a team that reloads. They don’t rebuild as they have very talented guys that are coming in and playing. So at every position they have depth and experience and they’ve got guys that are really, really talented. But again, they’re a really good football team. I think everybody knows that and that’s well-documented and well-deserved. We’ve got to be the best team we can be on Thursday night.”

Minnesota will get 6-9, 400-pound right tackle Daniel Faalele back after he opted out last season, which is good news for Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan. The senior QB went 106-183 for 1,374 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

OSU leads the all-time series, 46-7.