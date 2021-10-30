How to Watch OSU vs Penn State Football Live Stream Online

Fifth-ranked Ohio State (6-1) faces No.20 Penn State (5-2) in a critical Big Ten matchup on Saturday night.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Ohio State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Penn State vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Penn State vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Penn State vs Ohio State Preview

Ohio State took care of business last week against Indiana in a 54-7 romp, and the Buckeyes need a win over Penn State to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Buckeyes have won five straight since No. 7 Oregon stunned them 35-28 in Columbus on Sept. 11. Penn State looked like a team destined for a showdown with the Buckeyes as either an unbeaten team or one-loss squad early on.

Iowa and Illinois took care of that as the Nittany Lions stumbled from 5-0 to 5-2, and the Nittany Lions played nine overtimes on top of two games in the past two weeks. Penn State now looks to rebound against a conference rival it hasn’t beaten since 2016 and only twice since 2011.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to shine with 1,965 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, a 67.6% completion rate, and three interceptions. Stroud’s main targets of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all have 29 or more catches and 518 or more yards.

Olave leads Buckeyes receivers with eight touchdowns, and Wilson has eight. Smith-Njigba and fellow pass-catchers Jeremy Ruckert and TreVeyon Henderson each have three touchdowns.

Henderson dominates on the ground for the Buckeyes with 8.8 rushing yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. He has 693 yards on 79 carries overall. Miyan Williams, Master Teague, and Marcus Crowley are also threats when touching the ball — averaging more than five yards per carry.

Penn State’s defense allows 323.9 yards of total offense per game but has some playmakers on that side of the ball. Arnold Ebiketie has a team-high 5.5 sacks, and Ji’ayir Brown has three interceptions.

Sean Clifford leads the Nittany Lions offense with 1,647 yards passing, a 64.6% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Jaha Dotson has been the go-to receiver for Clifford with 49 receptions for 563 yards and six touchdowns.

Noah Cain leads the rushing attack with 10 touchdowns, and he takes the majority of carries but only averages 3.1 yards per attempt. Keyvone Lee compliments him in the backfield with 228 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries.

Ohio State’s defense will look to slow down the Nittany Lions and continue its trend of holding teams under 20 points in the past four weeks. Haskell Garrett has a team-high 4.5 sacks, and Tyleik Williams has four. Ronnie Hickman and Craig Young have shown their playmaking ability with two interceptions apiece.