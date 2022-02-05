How to Watch OU vs OK State Basketball Game Online for Free

Oklahoma (13-9) meets in-state rival Oklahoma State (10-11) on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

OU vs OK State Basketball 2022 Preview

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet in a key rivalry and Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday.

Conference play hasn’t looked ideal for either team thus far. Both squads come into Saturday’s game with 3-6 marks in league play.

“I don’t want to write the ending yet and I think we’ve got a chance to finish this thing out the right way based off how we practiced this morning,” Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton said according to The Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh on Tuesday, February 1.

Oklahoma State hasn’t won a game since Jan. 19, a 57-56 win over TCU. Closes losses have plagued the OSU Cowboys during a four-game losing streak. That includes a 56-51 loss to then-No. 23 Texas on Jan. 22, an 84-81 overtime defeat to then-No. 23 Iowa State on Jan. 26, and a 71-68 loss at Kansas State on Wednesday, February 2.

“At the end of the day, it was right there in our grasp,” OSU guard Bryce Thompson said to the radio broadcaster via The Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh. “We just gotta finish.”

Boynton saw some progress in that game.

“I thought we competed the right way,” Boynton said per Unruh. “We gotta play a little bit smarter in certain scenarios and we gotta be a little tougher late. The free throw, obviously, comes to mind. Gotta come up with a clean rebound there so that they don’t get the last possession. But all in all, a big improvement and look forward to trying to build off this one.”

The Oklahoma Sooners couldn’t get the best of TCU on Monday, January 31, in a 72-63 loss. It marked the second-straight loss for the Sooners. The first came at No. 1 Auburn on Jan. 29 in an 86-68 defeat.

Oklahoma has only three wins since the new year began — Kansas State, Iowa State, and West Virginia. Otherwise, it’s been a rough start to 2022 with a 3-7 mark since the calendar turned.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Sooners head coach Porter Moser told OU student section leader Matt Bowling according to The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez.

Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring with 12.7 points per game. He also averages 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

Umoja Gibson posts 12.5 points per night, and he averages 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

For the Cowboys, Avery Anderson leads the way with 11 points per game. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Bryce Thompson averages 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and an assist per night.