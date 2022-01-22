Packers vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The top-seed Green Bay Packers will host the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the NFC divisional round.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Packers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will also this game available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with compatible streaming device and/or TV) 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Packers Preview

After a first-round bye, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to do something he has never done: beat the 49ers in the playoffs. Rodgers is 0-3 against the Niners in the postseason, but he did defeat them Week 3 of the regular season, 30-28.

“I think both teams are a lot better,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said heading into the divisional matchup, per 49ers Webzone. “It was early in the year for both of us, I think we hadn’t lost a game yet. I think they were .500 at the time. I don’t think either of us were executing as good as we are now, on both sides. We’ve both been through a lot versus then. And I think on both sides of the ball and in special teams both teams are better in all of the phases.”

That Week 3 contest was played in San Francisco in September — which is a far cry from Lambeau Field in January.

“Prepare to dress warm and prepare to get your mind right and if you do then it’s usually not a factor,” Shanahan added about how his team was going to handle the weather. “I think we’ll be alright. I don’t do well in cold, but I’ll be alright in a football game and I think everyone else will be the same.”

The Packers will be getting one of Rodgers’ favorite weapons back, as receiver Randall Cobb was taken off the injured reserve list on Jan. 20. “He’s coming along great. He looks good at practice so I would anticipate him playing in this game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said about Cobb.

On the injury front for the Packers, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable, but he practiced all week, and he is expected to return.

For the 49ers, defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) are both questionable, although Warner has publicly said he’s planning to play. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been battling through thumb and shoulder injuries, but he’ll play.

Garoppolo had 14 turnovers during the regular season, and the Packers’ defense had the third-best turnover differential (+13) in the league. With two of Green Bay’s top pass rushers in Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus returning to the lineup in this game, putting pressure on a beat-up Garoppolo will be key.