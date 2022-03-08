Pasha Lee Dead: His Last Instagram Post

Pasha Lee was an Ukrainian actor who was killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He posted about his war-time activities on Instagram, writing, ЄДНАЙМОСЯ, which means “LET’S UNITE.” He described himself on Instagram as a TV host and actor. Lee’s name is sometimes spelled as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li.

According to the Odesa International Film Festival, Lee was killed on Sunday, March 6, 2022, “as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin,” which is located west of Kyiv. He was 33 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lee Revealed They Were Being ‘Bombed’ But Were Still Smiling Not Long Before He Died

In a last post to his Instagram account on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Lee wrote: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!”

In another post, he wrote, “If you want to get help, or can volunteer, join a global organization.”

Actress Anastasiya Kasilova mourned Lee’s death on Facebook, writing, “Pasha Li killed during the shelling in Irpen, defending Ukraine. He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance… Not so long ago we shot together in a teaser for a children’s film…Never forgive!”

Sergiy Tomilenko, a journalist from Ukraine, also confirmed Lee’s death on Facebook, writing, “He went to fight for Ukraine from the first days of the war and died in Irpen, where there are still fierce battles with Russian occupants.”

He quoted head of the UATV/DOM Platform Julia Ostrovska as saying, “He was the most joyful and sunny… ” and said she had also confirmed his death. Tomilensko described Lee as a film and television actor.

Lee Was ‘Killed in Action’

According to Fox News, Lee was killed in action while defending Ukraine.

The Odesa International Film Festival wrote on Facebook that the “famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed 💔.”

The post said:

On March 6, as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, the famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed. He was 33 years old. The artist joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to protect the country from Russian occupiers. Pasha Lee was a well-known Ukrainian film and dubbing actor, singer and composer. He played in the theater “Koleso”, starred in films and commercials. Among his works in cinema are the films “Shtolnya” (2006) and “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors” (2013) by Lyubomyr Levytsky, “Zvychayna sprava” by Valentyn Vasyanovych (2012), “The Fight Rules” by Oleksey Shaparev (2016), “‎Meeting of classmates” by Valentyn Shpakov (2019) and others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was born in Crimea. His death was also confirmed by President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

