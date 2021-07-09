Patrick Mahomes Details Plans To Reach Third Straight Super Bowl

Even in the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ goal remains clear: He’s going to bring his side to a third straight Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon during a break at the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the 25-year-old teased what he has in mind to bring the Chiefs back to championship glory while admitting what’s different from this offseason compared to last year.

“It’s different in the sense that you don’t have the parades and all that different type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality: we’re going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game.”

Considering he has a former teammate on a mission to sack him Week 1, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid definitely have their work cut out for them.

Mahomes on Toe: ‘Feeling Great’

All eyes will also be on Mahomes Week 1 when he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead. Not because he’s affectionately named “Showtime,” but he spent the better part of the offseason nursing a toe knock he picked up during January’s Divisional Round contest against the Browns. Also speaking with Claybon on Thursday, the Texas native confirmed (again) that he’s feeling just fine.

“The toe’s feeling great. I’m out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I’ve been running, cutting, jumping, throwing — doing it all. So I’m just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year.”

Shortly after the 31-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes underwent turf toe surgery to repair the damage. He was seen in a walking boot for a number of weeks following, but it has been a couple of months since we’ve last seen the accessory attached to his left foot.

No. 15 Weighs in Aaron Rodgers Situation in Green Bay

In what’s expected to be one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in an afternoon showdown on November 7. Well, that’s if Rodgers is still a Packer at that time.

During an early morning appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the new dad gave his take on the sticky situation. Mahomes confirmed he hasn’t spoken to the veteran signal-caller about the drama in-between takes of shooting State Farm commercials.

“He hasn’t said anything to me about that,” Mahomes said, via 247sports.com. “Usually when we’re shooting those things, we’re just kind of focused on that and how we’re just focused on that and kind of how our lives are going. But it’s a weird situation. A great organization, a great football player. They’re not seeing eye-to-eye.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m sure that whatever happens that Aaron and the Green Bay Packers will be just fine.”

Earlier this summer, Mahomes happily said he’d welcome the challenge if Rodgers were to find himself in the AFC next season. While there hasn’t been any recent movement on the 37-year-old’s potential move to another team, we’ll be sure to update you if/when a deal with another franchise is reached.

