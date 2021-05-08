How to Watch Pink Skies Ahead Online

There’s a new coming-of-age movie debuting this month called “Pink Skies Ahead.” It premieres Saturday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and POP.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Pink Skies Ahead” streaming online for free:

‘Pink Skies Ahead’ Preview

Pink Skies Ahead ft. Jessica Barden & Mary J. Blige | Premieres Saturday, May 8thWritten and directed by New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford, Pink Skies Ahead is a coming-of-age film set in Los Angeles in 1998, it follows Winona (Jessica Barden) who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Saturday, May 8th at 9PM… 2021-04-15T19:20:05Z

“Pink Skies Ahead” is written by New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford, who is also making her directorial debut on the film. The project aims to shed light on what it is like battling with an anxiety disorder through the eyes of its adolescent protagonist, played by Jessica Barden.

According to the MTV press release:

The critically-acclaimed film, which made its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival, showcases mental health issues in a nuanced and authentic way as part of MTV’s newly-launched Mental Health is Health initiative, marks Oxford’s feature-length directorial debut and is based on “No Real Danger,” an essay from her second book, “When You Find Out the World Is Against You.” The coming-of-age film stars Jessica Barden, Mary J. Blige, Devon Bostick, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Lewis Pullman, Evan Ross Cameron, Odeya Rush, Rosa Salazar, and Henry Winkler. Set in Los Angeles in 1998, it follows Winona (Barden) who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Skeptical of her doctor’s opinion — she hasn’t had a panic attack after all — Winona carries on with her wild lifestyle. Only when things begin to truly unravel around her, does she reluctantly decide to see a therapist and face her truths.

“’Pink Skies Ahead’ is loosely based on events that occurred when I was nineteen years old,” said Oxford in a statement. “It is a manifestation and reckoning with my own anxiety struggles. Purely out of self-protection, I’ve spent my life creating a firmly independent exterior surface that does not reflect my inner turmoil or compulsive and obsessive worried thoughts.

“As a forty-two-year-old woman, I’m still grappling with shame and denial of my own inner workings as an anxious person. The catharsis of writing and directing ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ was a huge step in accepting myself. And I hope our film helps others feel less shame in their “not normal” feelings than I did.”

“Pink Skies Ahead” debuts Saturday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and POP.

