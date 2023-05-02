Piper Carter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Piper Carter was a sorority member at the University of Kansas who was found dead inside the sorority house on April 29, 2023.

“The deceased 19 year old female from this incident is identified as Piper Alexis Carter, a University of Kansas student from Overland Park, KS,” the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department wrote in a press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Piper Carter Was Discovered in Her Bed Inside the Sorority House

According to the statement from Lawrence police, authorities “are investigating after a 19 year old female was found deceased in her bed at Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.”

“Officers and personnel with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical responded to the sorority, 1500 Sigma Nu Place, at 10:30 this morning, and located the female, a University of Kansas student, already beyond life-saving measures,” the release said.

A woman wrote in the comment thread, “This is my daughter’s friend. She and her friends (in addition to the girl’s family) are all grieving. It is a horrible tragedy and no matter how, the fact remains we lost someone who was loved.”

2. Police Did Not Reveal a Cause of Death But Say They Have ‘No Indication of Foul Play’

Lawrence police wrote in a press release that they do not believe foul play is involved in Carter’s death.

“Our investigation has revealed no indication of foul play, and we are awaiting the coroner’s findings on the cause of death,” they wrote.

“We have heard speculation and rumors from some in the community about what may have caused this young person’s death, but any claims to know the cause of death are based in speculation, and not fact, until the coroner has completed their investigation. Our hearts are with Piper’s family and friends who are grieving and processing this sudden and tragic event.”

3. The Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Shared Its ‘Immeasurable Grief’

Alpha Chi Omega Sorority shared a photo of Carter on Facebook.

The sorority also wrote a brief tribute.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we share the passing of our beloved sister, Piper Carter (Phi, University of Kansas). Our deepest condolences and support go out to Piper’s family, friends and our Phi sisters,” the sorority wrote with the post.

A woman wrote in the comment thread, “How sad. 🥲 Our daughter is an sorority alum there. Everyone is devastated.” She also wrote that the sorority members do not yet know what caused Carter’s death.

4. On Facebook, Carter Posted Photos With Friends & High School Sports

On her Facebook page, Carter wrote that she is from Olathe, Kansas. She posted pictures with friends and of high school sports.

One older photo showed her in a volleyball uniform.

She graduated from Blue Valley West High School, according to her Facebook page.

5. Piper Carter Was Described as a ‘Beautiful & Amazing’ Girl

People offered tributes on the sorority’s comment thread.

A woman wrote on the comment thread, “I am Grannie SafeRide. I have taken piper home to Alpha Chi Omega, many many times. What a beautiful and amazing girl. My heart is saddened and goes out to her family and her alpha Chi omega sisters. ￼ My prayers and condolences goes out to her family an KU sisters.♥️ what love we shared with Piper. 💜”

READ NEXT: Louisville Active Shooter Connor Sturgeon.