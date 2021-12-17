How to Watch Pitt vs Nebraska Volleyball Live Stream Online

The No. 3 seed Pitt Panthers (30-3) take on No. 10 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-7) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus in the NCAA volleyball semifinals on Thursday night.

The match (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Pittsburgh vs Nebraska live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Pittsburgh vs Nebraska Volleyball 2021 Preview

Nebraska is coming off a 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 win over Texas. The Huskers have a hitting percentage of.225. Ally Batenhorst led the way for Nebraska with 15 kills – and she finished the game with a .406 hitting percentage. Lindsay Krause added 13 kills while finishing with an impressive .500 hitting percentage.

“The last couple of years, we’ve come up short and not played great in the final game,” Nebraska senior setter Nicklin Hames said. “Everyone stepped up. And it wasn’t perfect, but it was our way, and we had each other’s backs, and we out-hearted and out-schemed them.”

“I knew we would have a chance in this tournament because of the preparation and the teams we had to play and the level we had to play at (in the Big Ten),” Nebraska coach John Cook said after the win. “It’s been a grind this year, and it’s been really good volleyball.”

On the other side, Pitt is headed to the national semifinals for the first time in school history after beating No. 6 seed Purdue, 3-1 (25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15). Leketor Member-Meneh had 21 kills and nine digs, while Serena Gray added 14 kills and six blocks for the Panthers in the win. Ashley Browske ate up a team-high 19 digs in a solid overall team effort.

“We’ve dreamed of this since we’ve gotten together this year, and it just feels amazing to be here,” Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. “I’m really proud of this team and excited to go to Columbus.”

The Panthers have a hitting percentage of .286, and they’re averaging 14.3 kills per set. Now, a scrappy Nebraska team awaits with a trip to the finals on the line.

“I think this team believes,” Fisher added. “We’ve had a tough schedule. We’ve been in tough moments this year. I think our experience has a lot to do with it and our belief in each other. It’s a gritty team. The real goal has been to win a national championship.”

Nebraska leads the all-time series against the Panthers, 12-0.