‘Pivoting’ 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest dramedy coming to TV is "Pivoting," which premieres Sunday, January 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Pivoting” streaming online:

If you like slice-of-life dramedies, “Pivoting” is about to be your new favorite show. It stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q as three friends who have to deal with the death of the fourth member of their friend group.

The FOX description teases, “Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, single-camera comedy ‘Pivoting’ follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.”

Coupe plays Amy, the producer of a local cooking show who can manager dozens of employees with ease but struggles to be a present mom to her two children, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl. Her husband Henry (Tommy Dewe) is “a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances Amy in all of her flaws.” The way she tries to pivot is to “be a more active, present mother.”

Goodwin plays Jodie, a stay-at-home mother of three who is in a failed marriage. “Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape… and maybe more with her hot 27-year-old trainer, Matt (JT Neal), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn’t realize she had been craving for years.”

Q plays Sarah, a doctor with both an M.D. and a Ph.D, “as she will readily let anyone know. Sarah recently divorced her wife and was sent into a tailspin between that and the death of her good friend, so she decides to simply things and starts working in a grocery store.

The press release finishes, “For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed. It forces them to look at their lives and ask themselves, is this as good as it gets? Is this where I thought I’d be at 40? Am I happy? Is anyone happy? What is happy? And is it too late to do it all differently? To press the ‘reset’ button?”

“Pivoting” airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.