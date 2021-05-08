Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The National Women’s Soccer League will hold its second annual Challenge Cup final Saturday, May 8, when the Portland Thorns host the Gotham FC.

The match starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC online for free:

Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC Preview

Gotham FC is coming off a 0-0 draw against Racing Louisville on May 2. It was the second tie in a row for Gotham, who handled the Orlando Pride (1-0) and the North Carolina Courage (4-3) in the previous two games to make it to the final match.

“We needed this result or better, so we’re certainly happy that we came away with the tie and that allows us to go into the Championship,” assistant coach and acting Gotham head coach Becca Moros said. “A big thing is consistency and we’re trending in the right direction. Some results can be misleading, so the biggest thing for us is looking at this with clearer eyes, going through some film and seeing what we need to improve on to prepare for Portland,” Moros added.

On the other side, the Thorns are fresh from a draw themselves, with their May 2 match against the Houston Dash ending in a 1-1 stalemate. Midfielder Christine Sinclair scored the Thorns’ only goal in the 76th minute, tying the match. It was the team’s only tie of the tournament, after it handled the OL Reign in the previous stage, 2-0, the Red Stars (1-0) and Kansas City (2-1).

“We knew going in, obviously, we were hosting the final, but we know that performance-wise we need to keep making strides,” defender Becky Sauerbrunn said after the draw against Houston. “Against a Houston squad that has been playing very well for the last year or so, we knew it was going to be a challenge and a great chance to see things we can shore up in the future.”

The Thorns didn’t need a win against Houston, as they earned a spot in the final after having more points, but a convincing win would have been nice. “It was a fun soccer game,” Portland manager Mark Parsons said afterwards, via SB Nation. “Good quality. It showed the good quality of NWSL. Two really organized teams. I have a lot of respect for Houston and the great job that they’ve done. I think they’re going to be a very, very good team this year and also a very difficult team to play against.”

With the NWSL season officially kicking off May 15, this match will be the final action for both teams until then.

