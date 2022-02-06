How to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Streaming Online for Free

The “Power” legacy continues with “Power Book IV: Force,” premiering Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Power Book IV: Force” streaming online:

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Preview





Play



Power Book IV: Force | Official Trailer | STARZ This is his town now. Tommy's taking Chicago by storm in #PowerForce, premiering February 6 on @STARZ. #PowerNeverEnds #PowerTV Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more Power: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your special offer of the STARZ app: starz.tv/WatchForceYT Like Power Book IV: Force on Facebook: bit.ly/3wxEYO6 Follow Power Book IV: Force on Twitter: bit.ly/3c6KBJz Follow… 2022-01-10T15:14:40Z

Following on the success of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s series “Power” and its follow-up series “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” comes “Power Book IV: Force,” which follows “fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the power to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago. Tommy cuts all ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good when he arrives in Chicago and sets his sights on becoming the biggest drug dealer the Second City has ever seen. As Tommy starts making waves in the Chicago drug game, he attracts the attention of the city’s biggest players and finds himself forging profitable alliances and deadly enemies. Tommy forms an uneasy relationship with CBI, one of Chicago’s most formidable crews led by ex-convict Diamond Sampson, and comes into conflict with Walter Flynn, head of the Irish Mob, and his two children. Their paths all cross when a mysterious new designer drug hits the scene and Tommy realizes that whoever controls this drug, controls the city. But Tommy is unsure of who he can trust, especially when ghosts from his past unexpectedly turn up and turn Tommy’s world upside down.

The character descriptions are as follows:

Tommy Egan is a stranger in a strange land when he arrives in Chicago after putting the wreckage of New York behind him. No longer willing to take orders from anyone, Tommy is his own boss looking to build his own empire and become the biggest drug dealer Chicago has ever seen.

Diamond Sampson (Isaac Keys) is a gentle giant with truthful eyes and a body made of granite with defensive precision, a trait drilled into him during a 15-year sentence. Before Diamond got locked up, he was the young head of Chicago’s most promising crew that was taking over the city. In his short time at the helm, he created a tactical drug running outfit respected by all of Chicago’s crime families. He spent his time in prison reading the classics, educating himself on everything from history to literature to philosophy. Now that he’s out, Diamond plans on taking the reins back from his crew’s interim leader — his younger brother.

Claudia “Claud” O’Shea (Lili Simmons) is the only daughter to the largest kingpin in Chicago. Astute doesn’t begin to describe her – her intellect is a mixture of Ivy League lecture halls and Chicago streetsmarts. She is as brilliant as a politician and as blunt as a pipe wrench to the face. Claud doesn’t need the green light or permission to set things in motion, she is the fire starter and the one person nobody in Chicago should ever count out. In a male-dominated business, Claud is determined to carve out her own path and one that might save her family in the end.

“Power Book IV: Force” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.