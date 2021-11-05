Princeton vs Dartmouth Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Princeton Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League) head to Memorial Field to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (6-1, 3-1) in a huge Ivy League Showdown on Friday, November 5.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Princeton vs Dartmouth online:

Princeton vs Dartmouth Preview

The Big Green are scoring 26.0 points a game on offense, and are coming off a thrilling 20-17 win over Harvard last weekend. Dartmouth kicker Connor Davis drilled a 34-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to seal the deal. Big Green quarterback Derek Kyler went 20-27 for 230 yards and a touchdown, and reserve signal-caller Nick Howard completed two of four passes for 46 yards and a TD, also adding 32 yards on the ground.

Kyler led the game-winning drive in the final minutes before Davis brought it home.

“I trusted these guys. I knew [Kyler] would get us down there, and I know I’ve mentioned in the past, I think I have the best snap-holder in the league,” Davis said after the game. “So I had so much confidence in those guys. [I’ve] got the best group of guys on the sideline, getting me right. They have full faith in me, I have full faith in [Teevens], so when he called it, just go out there, try to treat it like any other. And thankfully, it went our way.”

On the other side, Princeton is coming off a 34-16 win over Cornell last weekend. QB Cole Smith completed 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a score, and the Tigers forced two turnovers on defense in a complete team victory.

Princeton has averaged 36.9 points a game on offense while allowing 15.6 points a game on defense. The Tigers have been particularly good against the run, allowing a paltry 57.3 yards per contest on the ground. Now, they’ll be putting their seven-game winning streak on the line against a tough Dartmouth team.

“This week with Dartmouth, we really have to work to get that more complete game where all three sides of the ball are playing a little better,” Princeton head coach Bob Surace said.

“They are playing two quarterbacks. Their starter, Derek Kyler, who has played since his freshmen year. is throwing the ball well, he is so poised. He is playing at an exceptional level and then Nick Howard comes in and it is the wildcat stuff. He is just bulling through people. They have got good players around him. It is a typical big O-line, D-line. They are always in place, they don’t give up big plays. It is everything you would expect from Dartmouth.”