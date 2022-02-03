How to Watch NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Online Free

Some of the NFL’s best will be competing in a series of unique events at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday.

The event (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown online:

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2022 Preview

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is back, with NFL all-stars from the AFC and NFC competing against each other in a series of unique events.

Here are the events and short descriptions, per a release from the NFL:

Precision Passing : Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible. New in 2022, the targets are attached to robotic dummies that are in motion across the event. After the buzzer sounds, the quarterbacks will get one last long-distance throw to earn bonus points.

: Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible. New in 2022, the targets are attached to robotic dummies that are in motion across the event. After the buzzer sounds, the quarterbacks will get one last long-distance throw to earn bonus points. Thread the Needle : A one-minute head-to-head offense vs. defense accuracy challenge, as each conference’s quarterbacks try to hit as many targets as possible while the opposing team’s defensive backs work together to limit their success rate.

A one-minute head-to-head offense vs. defense accuracy challenge, as each conference’s quarterbacks try to hit as many targets as possible while the opposing team’s defensive backs work together to limit their success rate. Best Catch : New this year, two wide receivers from each conference will compete in a scored best catch competition, showing off their creativity, ingenuity and talent. From the use of props to guest appearances, the players can be as imaginative as they want to produce their best highlight reel receptions for a panel of celebrity judges.

: New this year, two wide receivers from each conference will compete in a scored best catch competition, showing off their creativity, ingenuity and talent. From the use of props to guest appearances, the players can be as imaginative as they want to produce their best highlight reel receptions for a panel of celebrity judges. Fastest Man : An old-fashioned 40-yard sprint, two skill position players (wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs) from each team will compete for the title as the NFL’s fastest player.

An old-fashioned 40-yard sprint, two skill position players (wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs) from each team will compete for the title as the NFL’s fastest player. Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.

The games are a nice change of pace from the game, which has become a bit of a slog in recent years. A fan-favorite event is the dodgeball finale, which will feature some unique names. For the AFC, it’ll be Mark Andrews of the Ravens, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward of the Browns, Stefon Diggs of the Bills, Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs, Derwin James of the Chargers and Hunter Renfrow of the Raiders. The NFC Pro Bowlers trying to stay in the game are Kirk Cousins of the Vikings, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parson of the Cowboys, Alvin Kamara of the Saints, Darius Slay of the Eagles and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

The Pro Bowl game is scheduled for Sunday from Las Vegas and will feature a new rule. The “Spot and Choose” rule will get rid of kickoffs and add a new wrinkle.