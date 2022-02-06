How to Watch Pro Bowl Online for Free

The NFL’s brightest stars will be showcased this weekend in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Pro Bowl online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Pro Bowl 2022 Preview

NFL fans will get their football fix on the weekend before the Super Bowl when the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl kicks off on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The annual exhibition matchup between the AFC and NFC’s star power is back after being canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s game will feature 48 first-time Pro Bowlers, which is the third-most in a single season.

The AFC will be led by one of those first-time participants, with Los Angeles Chargers’ second-year quarterback Justin Herbert getting the start on Sunday. Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a superb season where he threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The 23-year-old set an NFL record for most TD passes thrown in a QB’s first two seasons with 69 and became the first Chargers QB to be named a Pro Bowl starter since Dan Fouts in 1983.

“My priorities at that time was wherever I go to understand the offense, to learn that and get timing with the receivers, and whatever happens happens after that,” Herbert said about his journey over his first two seasons. “All I could control was my effort and my attitude and good things will happen if you put in the work. It’s kind of funny how things have worked out the past couple of years, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Herbert will have a plethora of superstars to work with on Sunday, including this season’s rushing champion, Jonathan Taylor. The Colts running back rushed for a league-best 1,811 yards and 18 TDs in 2021.

The AFC’s runner-up Kansas City Chiefs will be represented by their potent offensive trio of QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, and TE Travis Kelce. Shutdown safety Tyrann Mathieu will also suit up for his third Pro Bowl.

The AFC team is formidable on the defensive side of the ball, led by the Steelers’ T.J. Watt and the Browns’ Myles Garrett. Watt tied the NFL single-season sacks record this past year with 22.5, while Garrett tallied 16.

All-time greats Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were named to the Pro Bowl team this season but will not be playing for the NFC on Sunday. Brady, who recently announced his retirement, set a record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection following a monster final season in which he recorded a league-leading 5,316 passing yards and 43 TDs.

The NFC will feature a trio of QBs for Sunday’s game – Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Russell Wilson (Seahawks), and Kirk Cousins (Vikings). Their potent offensive weapons will include running backs Dalvin Cook (Vikings), James Conner (Cardinals), and Alvin Kamara (Saints), receivers Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Deebo Samuel (49ers), and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), and tight end George Kittle (49ers).

The Vikings’ Cook and Jefferson will get their shot in the spotlight on Sunday. Cook led the NFC in rushing this season with 1,159 yards and he found the end zone six times on the ground. Jefferson, a two-time Pro Bowler, had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 TDs in 2021.

The 49ers’ dynamic weapon Deebo Samuel will be showcased this weekend after a breakthrough season that saw him catch 77 passes for 1,405 receiving yards and six TDs, while he also rushed for 365 yards and eight scores.

Sunday’s game will feature an experimental rule change regarding the start of possessions called the “Spot and Choose” method. There will be no kickoffs throughout the game. Instead, the winner of the coin toss prior to the start of the game will have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field OR choosing to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. The team that spots the ball first will have to announce the starting field position prior to the opposing team deciding whether they’d like to play offense or defense. The loser of the pre-game toss will get the first choice to start the second half.

During the game following successful field goals or point-after tries, the team that scores can either give Team B the ball at Team B’s 25-yard line and they will be presented with a first-and-10, or Team A can elect to keep the ball at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15.

The AFC leads the all-time series 25-22, including wins in the last four Pro Bowls.