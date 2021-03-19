Purdue vs North Texas Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers get a tough first-round test as they take on No. 13 North Texas on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 7:25 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs North Texas online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Purdue vs North Texas Preview

Purdue finished their pre-tournament resume with an 18-9 record, falling to eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State in the conference tournament. The loss to the Buckeyes — which came in OT — was the first in more than a month for the Boilermakers.

Purdue is led by big man Trevion Williams, who is averaging 15.6 points and 9 rebounds per game. Jaden Ivey also averages double-figures, with 10.5 points per game.

The Boilermakers are a big favorite, but have respect for North Texas — the Conference USA champs.

“His teams have discipline and they’re consistent,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They just do a good job getting into the basketball and making it hard for you to do what you want to do. They limit your paint touches. They’re grimy. I’ve always been a big fan of his.

“You just have to be able to probe the defense and work it. Against great defensive teams, you’re going to have to earn your baskets, and that’s what we’re going to have to do against North Texas.”

North Texas punched its ticket to the tournament with a nice run that concluded with an OT victory over Western Kentucky. North Texas is a solid defensive team, allowing just 61.2 points per game. But as Painter points out, they’re not playing the same opponents as the Boilermakers game in and game out. It will take some adjustments from both sides when play gets going.

“The way their league plays and the way our league plays, it’s different,” Painter said. “I think that can help us, but I also think that can hurt us. Sometimes different can really help you, because now you’re the team that’s different to them. But when it gets flipped on you, you can have issues with those things, too.”

The Mean Green have never won a tournament game but they’re setting their expectations high.

“I wish I could say that they were really excited but to be honest, there was an expectation that we were going to be here,” McCasland said. “That mentality is pretty unique to this group.

“We’re not going to play. We’re going to win.” McCasland added. “I’ll tell you that. I’ve done that. Been in junior college. I went my first year to play. I was excited to be there. We’re not doing that. We’re going to win.”

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 126.5.