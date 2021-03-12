Purdue vs OSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Quarters

The No. 5 seed Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday.

The game will start around 2 p.m. ET (depending on when Michigan-Maryland ends) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Big Ten Network channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Ohio State–and every other Big Ten Tournament game–online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, CBS (will have the Big Ten semis and championship) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Purdue vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (will have the Big Ten semis and championship) is included in all of them, while the Big Ten Network is in the “Choice” and above bundles. You can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Purdue vs Ohio State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, CBS (will have the Big Ten semis and championship) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Purdue vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Purdue vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes survived a late-game surge by the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, ultimately winning, 79-75. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead on the Gophers, and they dominated the majority of the game, but Minnesota fought until the last minute, even pulling to within one point with just 15 seconds left. Late free throws sealed the deal for Ohio State, which had five players scoring in double figures, led by Justice Sueing and Duane Washington Jr., who each chipped in 16 points.

“They recognized that this is a new opportunity, and we had a lot of good stretches of play today. They’ve had a great mindset coming into it, and they got a nice win, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said, via Sports Illustrated.

“I think guys were excited. We knew Minnesota was a tough team, but I think as much as anything, our guys were excited,” (to get a win). Holtmann added. “I want them to enjoy this. They’re college basketball players and it’s not life or death. You can think that way when you’re losing.”

Purdue last played on March 6, beating the Indiana Hoosiers 67-58. Zach Edey led the way for the Boilermakers with 20 points and nine rebounds, while guard Jaden Ivey added 17. Purdue shot 47.9 percent from the floor and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line, and it hauled in 37 total rebounds, a feat their coach was pleased about.

“We out-rebounded them by 13, and that kind of offset us turning the ball over too much,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told Sports Illustrated. “We got 22 rebounds from three guys off our bench (Edey, Aaron Wheeler and Brandon Newman) and they had 24 as a team. That says a lot.”

With two freshmen starting alongside three juniors, the Boilermakers boast one of younger teams still playing — and the fact they’re playing so well right now bodes well for the team moving forward.

“For the youngest team in the league, I think that’s something to build off of,” Painter said. “That’s what we want to be able to do, to build off of that and play good in the Big Ten Tournament and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”