Purdue vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Eighth-ranked Purdue (24-5) and No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5) meet in a key late-season Big Ten Conference matchup on Tuesday, March 1.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Wisconsin online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Purdue vs Wisconsin live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Purdue vs Wisconsin live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Purdue vs Wisconsin live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Purdue vs Wisconsin live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Purdue vs Wisconsin live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Purdue vs Wisconsin Preview

Purdue and Wisconsin meet with the Big Ten Conference regulars season title on the line.

The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Boilermakers 74-69 in their first meeting of the season on Jan. 3, which ended a 13-game winning streak. Wisconsin will need to beat Purdue again on Tuesday and beat Nebraska on Sunday, March 6, to secure the regular season title. If Purdue wins, the Boilermakers will need to close out the regular season with a win against in-state rival Indiana on Sunday.

Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis leads the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game. Senior guard Brad Davison averages 14.2 points per night, and junior forward Tyler Wahl scores 11.2 points per contest.

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey leads his team with 17.3 points per game. Sophomore center Zach Edey scores 14.8 points per night, and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic averages 11.2 points per contest. Senior forward Trevion Williams provides a big spark off the bench with 11.9 points per game.

The Boilermakers had a three-game winning streak going until Michigan State snapped it on Feb. 26. Purdue fell 68-65 despite 25 points form Edey.

Wisconsin has a four-game winning streak going. The Badgers made it four straight with a 66-61 win at Rutgers on Feb. 26. Davis led the way with 19 points.