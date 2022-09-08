Queen Elizabeth’s Last Instagram Post Shared a Day Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II has died. The British monarch was 96 years old.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a tweet from the royal family’s official account read.

Earlier on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the queen’s health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read, according to BBC News. The palace added that the queen had been resting “comfortably.”

Shortly after that statement was made, there were reports that the royal family was en route to Scotland to be by the queen’s side. All of her children arrived at Balmoral before the announcement of her death was made.

The queen did not utilize social media on her own, though she would, from time to time, post personal messages on Instagram and/or Twitter. The last post on the royal family’s account was shared on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Earl and Countess of Wessex Were in the Last Post on the Royal Family’s Instagram Page Prior to the Queen’s Death

The royal family’s social media accounts were still active despite the queen’s health concerns. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the palace shared that the queen had a “full day” on Tuesday and had agreed to take it easy.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” the palace said, according to People magazine.

On September 7, the royal family’s Instagram account uploaded two posts. The first was a message from the queen to the people of Saskatchewan.

“I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan. My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time,” the message read.

A bit later, a post of the Earl and Countess of Wessex who had been on hand at Lancaster Castle where they planted a tree on the 20-year anniversary of the queen’s Golden Jubilee was uploaded.

On Thursday, September 8, around 6:30 p.m. London time, a black and white photo of the queen was uploaded to the account.

The Queen Posted for the First Time on Her Own in 2019

On March 7, 2019, Queen Elizabeth shared her very first Instagram post.

“Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert,” her caption read, in part.

Meanwhile, the queen’s very first tweet was sent out in 2014.

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 24, 2014

During the coronavirus pandemic, the queen had been using Skype and FaceTime to keep in touch with her loved ones while remaining in quarantine, according to The Sunday Times.

The royal family social media accounts will undoubtedly remain in use, despite the queen’s death.