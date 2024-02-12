Suspect in Beating Death of Maryland Jogger on Hiking Trail Is Pictured in New Police Sketch

A Sheriff’s Department in Maryland has released a new police sketch showing the suspect they believe killed jogger Rachel Morin on a popular hiking trail.

In a news release, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “This week marked six months since Rachel Morin was needlessly and tragically killed while on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on August 6, 2023, “At approximately 1:07 p.m., a female was located deceased off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause, and manner of death are still under investigation.”

Morin’s body was discovered near a hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on August 6, 2023, sheriff’s officials said previously.

Captain Andy Lane, “who is overseeing the investigation to find Rachel’s killer,” recorded a podcast with case updates.

“Over the last six months detectives have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. Their investigation has led them to seven different states with ten federal, state, and local agencies assisting. Thousands of bi-lingual flyers have been distributed in Maryland and California. This investigation has not slowed or stalled,” the news release says.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Suspect Sketch in the Murder of Rachel Morin Was Released

Just this week, the release says, Sheriff’s officials “were able to finalize a sketch of the suspect.”

“Listen to Captain Lane explain how the sketch was developed and then please, take a look and share the sketch. We believe there are still people who can provide information,” the release notes.

“Detectives believe the killer may have been in the area for days before the crime. While he was here, where did he stay? Who did he speak to? Where did he work? If you have a tip, please continue to send information to RMTips@harfordsheriff.org; the reward stands at $35,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”

“Remember Rachel, remember the area she was in, … if anyone remembers anything moving forward…those small details can be the details that break the case open,” Lane said in the release.

“In closing, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for its support throughout this challenging time. Your cooperation and solidarity are invaluable as we strive to find answers and deliver justice,” it says.

Michael Gabriszeski, who found Morin’s body, told Fox 45 Baltimore that he and a relative discovered her body in a tunnel drain, and she had suffered severe head trauma that he believes may have come from a rock. A bloody rock was also in the area, he said.

Authorities Previously Revealed They Had Video of the Rachel Morin Suspect

Authorities in Maryland previously matched DNA in the Rachel Morin murder case to an unknown suspect in a Los Angeles, California, home invasion and assault, they said in a news conference.

Col. William Davis, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said in the news conference on August 17, 2023, that authorities obtained a video of the suspect in both cases leaving the Los Angeles home.

Based on witness observations, the suspect is about 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and of Hispanic descent, said Davis, who added that it’s believed the suspect is in his low to mid-20s.

The video shows a door open and then the suspect, who is wearing blue jeans and no shirt, walks out of the house. You can only see his back.

According to Davis, the suspect was in Los Angeles and committed that crime in March 2023. He said that the sheriff believed the community should be informed, adding that detectives are working “around the clock to bring justice to Rachel Morin, who was found murdered along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.”

According to Davis, the “DNA has come back as a match tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl this past March. That suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA.”

The video was obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department, and authorities believe the man in the video is “the same person who murdered Rachel Morin,” said Davis. He did not release further details of the Los Angeles attack, including the victim’s age.

“We believe the suspect acted alone, and he doesn’t represent the entire Hispanic community in Harford County, who we are now partnering with to find this suspect,” said Davis. “Our community will not be defined by this tragedy.”

