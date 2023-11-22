Video Shows Car Explosion at Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Near Niagara Falls

A car explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the United States and Canada, on November 22, 2023, was captured on video.
You can see videos and photos of the Rainbow Bridge car explosion throughout this article. The bridge is located near Niagara Falls, New York. Sources told Fox News the car explosion was an attempted terror attack, although authorities have not publicly confirmed this.
The FBI Buffalo Field Office confirmed that it “is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls.”
“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson, public information officer for the city of Niagara Falls, told CNN.
On November 20, 2023, CBS News reported that the network had “learned Monday of increased threats of a possible terror attack in New York City as a direct result of the escalating violence in the Middle East.” Whether the car explosion is linked to that conflict is not yet publicly clear.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Car ‘Sped Onto the Bridge Plaza’ & Drove Through a Fence Before Exploding, Reports Say
The FBI wrote on X that it “is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”
According to the Niagara Gazette, two occupants in the car were killed and a border patrol agent suffered non-serious injuries.
The newspaper reported through law enforcement sources that the car was “traveling down Niagara Street,” when it “sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded.”
A Witness Said the Car Left a 7-Eleven Convenience Store Parking Lot Shortly Before the Rainbow Bridge Explosion
Authorities have not yet released any suspect names.
Ivan Vitalii, a visitor to Niagara Falls from Ukraine, told the Niagara Gazette that he was at a 7-Eleven convenience store when a car left the parking lot and drove toward the bridge. He said it was the same car he later saw “on fire near the entrance to the bridge.”
“We heard something smash,” he said to the newspaper. “We saw fire and big, black smoke.”
Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority released a statement that read, “In response to the incident that is unfolding at the Rainbow Bridge, the NFTA is increasing security system-wide. Cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks and travelers can expect additional screenings. The buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, “At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”
Explosives Were Discovered in the Vehicle, Reports Say
Fox News reported that explosives were discovered in the vehicle.
According to Fox News, all border crossings between Canada and Northwestern New York are now closed, and government buildings were evacuated. There are four points of entry between Canada and New York, according to the U.S. government.
