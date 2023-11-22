Video Shows Car Explosion at Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Near Niagara Falls

A car explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the United States and Canada, on November 22, 2023, was captured on video.

You can see videos and photos of the Rainbow Bridge car explosion throughout this article. The bridge is located near Niagara Falls, New York. Sources told Fox News the car explosion was an attempted terror attack, although authorities have not publicly confirmed this.

The aftermath of the Rainbow Bridge US-Canada border crossing in Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/oSklVgQCYE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 22, 2023

The FBI Buffalo Field Office confirmed that it “is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls.”

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson, public information officer for the city of Niagara Falls, told CNN.

Car explodes at border checkpoint in Niagara Falls, on the New York-Canada border. Cause unclear. FBI investigating pic.twitter.com/I8IBSm4uEx — BNO News (@BNONews) November 22, 2023

On November 20, 2023, CBS News reported that the network had “learned Monday of increased threats of a possible terror attack in New York City as a direct result of the escalating violence in the Middle East.” Whether the car explosion is linked to that conflict is not yet publicly clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Car ‘Sped Onto the Bridge Plaza’ & Drove Through a Fence Before Exploding, Reports Say

BREAKING: A massive EXPLOSION has occurred at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls after a vehicle entering the US from Canada with unknown contents and passengers exploded on the bridge. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is monitoring all points of entry to New York, and ALL FOUR… pic.twitter.com/Cqi22ZEKDz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 22, 2023

The FBI wrote on X that it “is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

The Rainbow Bridge Incident Update

📍Niagara Falls📍 Car was seen travelling 100mph down Main St” picture attached, swerved around a car and lost control into the USA side. (Picture attached) with by-standard account of the incident. pic.twitter.com/8rokSQGsYX — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) November 22, 2023

According to the Niagara Gazette, two occupants in the car were killed and a border patrol agent suffered non-serious injuries.

Canada/US Border closed at Niagara Falls, Rainbow Bridge due to a possible VBIED, car exploded. pic.twitter.com/tS2sSwwYOT — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 22, 2023

.@aaronkatersky reports surveillance images show the vehicle that exploded at the U.S.-Canada border being stopped before reaching the Rainbow Bridge, sources say. After being transferred to a second checkpoint, the vehicle can be seen speeding up before it crashed and exploded. pic.twitter.com/OxH6Ry7dUD — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2023

The newspaper reported through law enforcement sources that the car was “traveling down Niagara Street,” when it “sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded.”

A Witness Said the Car Left a 7-Eleven Convenience Store Parking Lot Shortly Before the Rainbow Bridge Explosion

BREAKING: Photo after reports of incident involving vehicle coming into the US on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY Gov. Hochul says being briefed on incident. All 4 international border crossings between the US-Canada in Western New York closed https://t.co/v3rws2450M pic.twitter.com/B2rFfYfRo9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

Authorities have not yet released any suspect names.

Ivan Vitalii, a visitor to Niagara Falls from Ukraine, told the Niagara Gazette that he was at a 7-Eleven convenience store when a car left the parking lot and drove toward the bridge. He said it was the same car he later saw “on fire near the entrance to the bridge.”

“We heard something smash,” he said to the newspaper. “We saw fire and big, black smoke.”

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority released a statement that read, “In response to the incident that is unfolding at the Rainbow Bridge, the NFTA is increasing security system-wide. Cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks and travelers can expect additional screenings. The buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, “At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

Explosives Were Discovered in the Vehicle, Reports Say

BREAKING – POSSIBLE ATTEMPTED TERROR ATTACK: FBI investigating reports that a car just exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, leading to four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York being shut.… pic.twitter.com/rP2OjvGegw — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 22, 2023

Fox News reported that explosives were discovered in the vehicle.

LATEST: The Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after a vehicle explosion, according to the FBI. The Niagara Falls NY Mayor’s Office has released a statement: "There has been an incident involving a vehicle coming into the… pic.twitter.com/R4AAx0sm6J — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2023

According to Fox News, all border crossings between Canada and Northwestern New York are now closed, and government buildings were evacuated. There are four points of entry between Canada and New York, according to the U.S. government.

