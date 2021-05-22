Ramirez vs Taylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online

José Ramírez and Josh Taylor will fight at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday night for boxing’s undisputed light welterweight title.

In the United States, the undercard (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be exclusively on ESPN+, and the main card (8 p.m. ET start time) will be on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Ramirez vs Taylor:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the US, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor and every other fight on the card live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN is included in FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Ramirez vs Taylor Preview

Ramírez (26-0, 17 KOs) has held the WBC light welterweight strap since March 2018, when he bested Amir Imam via unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden. He added the WBO belt in his third title defense, punching out Maurice Hooker in Arlington, TX, in July 2019.

Ramírez didn’t fight again until August 2020, when he defended his belts with a majority decision over Viktor Postol in Las Vegas.

A victory on Saturday would make the 28-year-old native of Avenal, CA, the first four-belt undisputed champ of Mexican descent.

“I’ve always been the underdog. That’s my mentality. I am fighting for my place in boxing history,” Ramírez said, according to British Boxing News. “No boxer of Mexican descent has ever held all four world title belts. I’m aware that most people are picking against me, but that only fuels me further.”

“In my mind, I’m supposed to win this fight. I don’t let the outside noise get to me. No matter what you do, or who you beat, there’s always going to be somebody else out there. At this moment, that person is Josh Taylor.”

“We both wanted the fight, and I respect him for taking on the challenge. Josh and I are out to make history, and I know I will be the better man on May 22.”

Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs), an Olympian in 2012, took the IBF light welterweight title from Ivan Baranchyk with a unanimous decision in Glasgow in May 2019. He collected the WBA belt in his next fight just five months later, claiming a majority decision against Regis Prograis in London.

Taylor’s first and only two-belt defense didn’t last long — he stopped Apinun Khongsong just 161 seconds into their September 2020 match in London.

“It was a dream years ago to be undisputed champion — an unrealistic dream,” the 30-year-old told ESPN. “Because when you think about unified champions, they were the superstars of the sport — people like Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and big names like Canelo Alvarez. When I thought about me doing it, I thought it was a bit far-fetched for a wee guy from Prestonpans, Scotland, reaching that level. But one thing has progressed to another, and here we are.”

Taylor added: “Undisputed world title fights in Las Vegas are rare, special. I’m really lucky and privileged to be in this position, to land a fight of this magnitude. But I have worked my backside off to get to this position, I didn’t get here by luck, and I will do my hardest to make sure I make the most of the opportunity on May 22.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.