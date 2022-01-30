Where to Watch Rams vs Niners Game Online

Two NFC West rivals from California meet with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Rams online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Rams Preview

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and San Francisco 49ers (10-7) each have aspirations of winning two games in the next three weeks at SoFi Stadium.

The winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the two NFC West rivals will advance to play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 on the same field they’ll be competing on for the conference crown.

The two teams have met twice this season, with the 49ers winning both contests (31-10 at home in Week 10 and 27-24 in overtime on the road during Week 18).

Both the Rams and 49ers are coming off thrilling walk-off wins over future Hall of Fame quarterbacks on the road in the divisional round last weekend.

The Rams took down the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, 30-27, to advance to their second NFC title game in four seasons.

In a game that looked to be over in the third quarter, the Rams turned the ball over a total of four times and allowed the Bucs to come charging back to tie the game after they faced a 27-3 second-half deficit.

The Rams would not be denied, however, with quarterback Matthew Stafford connecting with Cooper Kupp on two long passes with under forty seconds to play that ultimately set up a 30-yard game-winning field goal by Matt Gay.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Stafford said following the win. “I mean, we sure let ’em back in the game with a bunch of mistakes on offense. Our defense played outstanding. We’ve got to clean some stuff up, do a little better job in the turnover department.

“This is a tough team, man, this is what we’re all about. Just happy to get a win and keep on moving.”

After spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford has taken full advantage of the opportunity that playing for this star-studded Rams squad has presented. The 33-year-old has excelled in this postseason, picking up his first two career playoff wins, while completing 41-of-55 passes for 568 yards, four TDs, and no INTs.

The 49ers will be looking to win their third consecutive road game this postseason after knocking off the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round.

San Francisco stunned the Green Bay faithful at a frigid Lambeau Field last weekend when they scored ten unanswered points in the game’s final five minutes to advance to the NFC title game.

A blocked punt picked up and returned for a TD by Talanoa Hufanga turned the tide late in the fourth for the 49ers, tying the game at ten. Robbie Gould would go on to deliver the game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired to eliminate the No. 1 seed.

“It’s dangerous, man. When a team gets hot, it’s dangerous,” Garoppolo said after the upset victory. “So we’ve just got to keep this thing going, focus on next week now, and keep this thing rolling.”

The 49ers’ defense held the Packers’ prolific offense at bay last weekend, limiting Rodgers to 225 passing yards and Green Bay to a total of 67 rushing yards.

The winner of the Rams-49ers conference championship game will meet the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl two weeks from Sunday.