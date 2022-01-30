Rams vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

NFC West rivals clash with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Rams online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Rams Preview

The NFC Championship comes down to a pair of division rivals as the 49ers and Rams clash on Sunday. The 49ers are seeking a second Super Bowl berth in three years as they head into the matchup few could have envisioned them in when they stumbled to a 3-5 start out of the gate.

“This whole season actually means nothing unless we get this win,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said.

The Rams traded for veteran gunslinger Matt Stafford in the offseason and it’s paid off. Stafford has thrived leading Sean McVay’s offense and Cooper Kupp has emerged as a top-tier wide receiver. Kupp has 159 catches for 2,191 yards in 19 games (17 regular season, two postseason). The 49ers also have a tremendous weapon in Deebo Samuel, who is officially listed as a wide receiver but will also lineup in the backfield.

“I think they’re great football players that are complete receivers,” McVay said. “They’re obviously both really dynamic with the ball on their hands. Some of the things that Deebo does when he’s lined up as a running back is really special stuff… He can separate, he can line up anywhere on the formation.

“Cooper’s very similar. We’re just not giving him carries from the dot and from the offset gun but he’s part of our blocking surfaces. He does so many different things.”

An injury to watch is to 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams. The big man is adamant he’ll play despite an ankle injury but he’s listed as questionable.

“I believe Trent when he says that he’s going to do everything he can to play. So, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t,” 49ers skipper Kyle Shanahan said. “Hopefully, his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday and we know it’ll help us a lot. But if not, we’ll deal with it.”

It’s also a battle between two young head coaches in Shanahan and McVay. While the Rams have had great success under McVay, they’ve lost six straight to the 49ers. Shanahan shrugged off the notion that he was in McVay’s head.

“A question like that is just giving Sean and myself way too much credit,” Shanahan said. “We’re coaches. Watch what’s going on on that field and some of the players out there and the people that are competing and think that it’s about Sean and I — I mean. I know he doesn’t feel that way and he knows I don’t feel that way. The entertainment of this business is cool and stuff because It brings a lot of fans and it brings a lot of money for everybody. I think that’s pretty ridiculous. I don’t give coaches that much credit.”

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup.