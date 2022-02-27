Ravens Return a ‘Possibility’ for Pro-Bowl Pass-Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens need some extra oomph for the pass rush after registering just 34 sacks in 2021. Reuniting with a former edge-rusher who showed his first signs of stardom in Baltimore may be the best solution.

It’s a scenario gaining some traction after a report this versatile playmaker could rejoin the Ravens this offseason. He’s currently considered a likely casualty of the salary cap because of his hefty contract with a leading contender from the NFC.

The Ravens would likely jump at the chance to welcome back a roving pass-rusher who can line up anywhere along the front seven. Especially since two of the Ravens’ biggest names up front are set to enter free agency.

Return of Former Raven Deemed Likely

Za’Darius Smith continues to be named a probable cap cut for the Green Bay Packers this offseason. The idea has been underlined by Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: “Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, an All-Pro in 2019 and 2020 who was sidelined with a back injury last season, will most likely be a cap casualty by the Packers, a team in salary-cap hell. Smith is entering the final year of a four-year deal and carries a $27.7 million cap number in 2022. The Packers would gain $15.75 million in cap relief if they cut him.”

Pauline speculated about where Smith may play next if he’s cut. The answer is encouraging for Ravens’ fans: “I’m told a return to Baltimore, which drafted Smith in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, is a possibility. Yet right now, sources tell me the smart money is on the Kansas City Chiefs, who will go hard after Smith if he’s cut.”

Smith getting a second act with the Ravens has become a common idea recently. Among the others who believe it could happen is Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

Spielberger named Smith being dealt to the Ravens as one of a number of trades to look out for this offseason. He believes the Packers could be tempted into a trade if the Ravens offered a fourth-round, compensatory draft pick this year.

That would surely be a bargain if a mid-round selection netted the Ravens an edge defender as disruptive as Smith. Prior to missing all but one game last season, Smith had developed a niche as a consistent nightmare for quarterbacks. He logged 26 sacks during his first two years in Green Bay to earn consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl.

Smith was able to win off the edge from both sides of the line, like on these plays against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks:

He’s also effective whenever he slides inside to play defensive tackle in obvious passing situations. The Ravens have lacked this level of range and athleticism in the pass-rush department ever since Smith then Matthew Judon jumped ship in free agency.

It’s a problem that looks set to get worse considering Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both free agents, per Spotrac.com. Bringing Smith back is an obvious fix and may not be as difficult as it appears.

Smith and Packers Seem Content to Part Ways

Smith has reportedly been unhappy ever since the Packers restructured his contract to create more cap space in 2021. Now, the Packers appear ready to go one step further with Smith this year.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sounded a bleak note when asked about Smith’s expensive deal, per Jason Wilde of Madison.com: “I think obviously we’re going to have to do something there (with his contract). That (cap) number is pretty high.”

Gutekunst continued: “So, we’ll kind of see. Again, it’s one of those things, there’s going to be some tough choices to make as we move forward. That’s one we’re going to have to look at.”

Those words surely leave the door ajar for any of Smith’s likely suitors. The Ravens would naturally have the inside track because of their history with the player.

Smith appeared to stoke the rumor mill a little when he posted this tweet on Friday, February 18:

Ravens’ linebacker Patrick Queen quickly responded in kind:

There’s a path to the Ravens welcoming Smith back into the fold. It’s a move general manager Eric DeCosta should make room for because it would fix the main weakness on a defense that played well below expectations last season.