Ravens vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

A shorthanded Baltimore Ravens squad looks to overcome adversity against the Cincinnati Bengals in an important AFC North clash on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals online, with the options depending on where you live:

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes on a third AFC North title in four years, but will have to overcome some major adversity to do so. The team is down former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and are also without his backup, Tyler Huntley, who has played solid in relief. Huntley is the 18th Ravens player to test positive in the last 12 days.

“We’ve just got to continue to follow the protocols [as] best as ever now, continue to wear our masks and [stay] socially distant,” Huntley said this week. The Ravens do a great job around here. They’ve added so many parts of the building for us to spread out and be on [virtual] meetings and just do what we’ve got to do at the building and be able to just still protect ourselves at the same time. So, I feel like the Ravens, the NFL, they’re doing a good job, and it’s going to get better.”

With Huntley out, veteran Josh Johnson will start. He hasn’t started a game in the NFL in three years and joined the team less than two weeks ago.

Baltimore has dropped three in a row after starting the year 8-3, the latest a narrow 31-30 loss to the Packers. The Ravens chose to go for the win late on a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point.

“We were just trying to go get the win right there,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out.”

The Bengals snapped their two-game skid last time out, besting the Broncos 15-10. A win against the Ravens would do huge things for their prospects of winning the AFC North.

“You’ve got to make an impact in your division if you want to do the things you always want to do as we start the season out,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “So far we’ve taken a step in the right direction in that regard. But we still have two divisional games to go and that’s a lot of football when you’re only playing six games against your division. We have to take the next step this week.”