Ravens vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) head to Empower Field at Mile High to face Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-0) on Sunday, October 3.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Broncos online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Broncos live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Ravens vs Broncos Preview

The Ravens are coming off a thrilling 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions last weekend. Justin Tucker’s NFL record-setting 66-yard field goal propelled them to victory in the final seconds, giving Lamar Jackson and company their second win in a row.

Jackson finished the game completing 16 of 31 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he added 58 yards on the ground, leading the team. The Ravens QB is fourth in the league in rushing (251 yards), and he’s going to give this top-rated Denver ‘D’ everything it can handle.

“It’s hard,” Denver head coach Vic Fangio said this week in reference to Jackson. “That’s why the guy has won an MVP. That’s why the Ravens have won a lot of games since he’s become their starting quarterback. He’s hard to contain. He’s a special talent. It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback. We’ll try our best.”

Jackson did miss practice Wednesday and Thursday this week due to what Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman called “a little black flare-up,” so that may be something to monitor throughout this game.

As for the Broncos, they have won three straight, with their most recent victory coming in a 26-0 shutout of the New York Jets last weekend. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater was efficient in the win, completing 19 of 25 passes for 235 yards while also adding 24 yards on the ground.

“He’s been great,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about Bridgewater. “He’s just running the offense exceptionally well. He’s talented, he stands in there tall, he makes throws very accurate. I mean, the completion percentage is off the charts. He’s moving the ball down the field, he gets out of the pocket when he needs to, he feels the rush when he needs to, he throws it quickly when he needs to, holds it when he needs to. He’s just playing at a really high level.”

The real story for Denver this season, though, has been Fangio’s defense. The Broncos are ranked 2nd in the league in total defense (221.7 yards a game), 1st in points allowed (8.7 per game), 2nd against the run (59.3 yards per game) and 3rd against the pass (162.3 yards allowed per game).

Watching Jackson go up against this talented unit should be one of the best matchups of the week.