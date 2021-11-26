How to Watch ‘Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune’ Online

Kick off the holiday season with “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” premiering Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Starring country superstar Reba McEntire and “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” is kicking off the “30 new films in 30 days” holiday slate of Lifetime movies.

The description of the film reads, “Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off.”

Coinciding with Reba’s Lifetime Christmas movie, the singer is partnering with the network for the “Gift of a Lifetime” giveback initiative. Reba chose this year’s charity, Thistle Farms, which “has lit a pathway of healing and hope for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction for over 20 years,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

Terrié Moore, age 31, a member of the Thistle Farms community and single mom of two is this year’s recipient of the Gift of a Lifetime. With the help of Thistle Farms, Terrié has been able to overcome her drug addiction and has a new lease on life. Through Thistle Farm’s residential program, Terrié has been provided a safe place to live, food and clothing, healthcare, counseling, therapeutic groups, and job training, all at no cost. But as she completes the program this fall and resumes living independently, Terrié was surprised by Reba with the life-changing Gift of a Lifetime! Terrié received the gift of housing for two years, thanks to a grant from Regions Bank as part of its strategic community partnership with Thistle Farms as well as Urban Housing Solutions. Affordable housing is one of Regions’ key priorities for community engagement, and the bank’s work with Thistle Farms and Urban Housing Solutions is creating valuable opportunities for people, including Terrié, to have access to safe, affordable places to live. Additionally, the apartment was furnished by Apartment 2B and Terrié also received a Dell computer, Internet Essentials from Comcast, kitchenware from OXO, cookware from Faberware, gift cards to Target, Kroger, Journeys and Amazon and toys from Mattel for her kids to enjoy this holiday season and beyond.

For more information about Thistle Farms, visit its official website.

“Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune” premieres Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.