Red Nose Day 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The seventh annual Red Nose Day television special airs Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Red Nose Day 2021 online for free:

Red Nose Day 2021 Preview

'Red Nose Day' takes on global child poverty

For this year’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, Chris Hardwick is hosting a special episode of “The Wall” beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The press releases teases:

“The Wall: Red Nose Day Edition” will feature a deserving, community-focused Houston family playing the riveting, high-stakes game to try and earn life-changing cash for themselves, while Hardwick cheers them on and raises money for Red Nose Day by testing his own skills on the wall. Viewers will have the opportunity to join in to help raise money for the cause during the show and learn how Red Nose Day funds help underserved children. The special episode will also feature surprise celebrity guests. In addition to “The Wall: Red Nose Day Edition”, NBC will be activating a host of other programming features across the network and other NBCU Comcast properties in support of the campaign. With supporters creating a powerful community of change, Red Nose Day has raised more than $240 million in the last six years and positively impacted over 25 million children in America and around the world. Known for its iconic Red Nose and global reputation for using the power of entertainment to drive social change, the campaign has taken on even greater urgency this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Funds raised for Red Nose Day support programs to ensure that children who are living in poverty are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. Core partners NBC, Walgreens, Mars Wrigley and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation all return, collectively activating customers, employees, supporters and the public for Red Nose Day in communities across the country.

“Children who are living in poverty continue to be disproportionately impacted by the devastating ripple effects of the pandemic – even as things get better for some, many children and youth are at risk of being left behind,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, in a statement. “The return of Red Nose Day in 2021 is not only a powerful way to come together to make a life-changing difference for children, but also a much-needed beacon of hope. We’re thrilled to have all our core partners return again this year, continuing their longstanding support for the campaign.”

It all kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

